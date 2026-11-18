Kalpeshwar Mandir | Char Dham Yatra/ TripAdvisor

Kalpeshwar is one of the most revered Hindu shrines, which is located in the scenic Urgam Valley of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. It is the fifth and final temple of the Panch Kedar circuit, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. While four temples generally close during winter due to heavy snowfall and extreme weather conditions, Kalpeshwar Temple remains accessible to devotees throughout the year. But what makes this shrine different?

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About Kalpeshwar

The Panch Kedar temples in Uttarakhand hold immense religious significance in Hinduism and are dedicated to Lord Shiva. Located in the Garhwal Himalayas, the five sacred shrines are Kedarnath, Tungnath, Rudranath, Madhyamaheshwar and Kalpeshwar.

The Kalpeshwar Temple is a sanctuary of spiritual tranquillity and natural splendour. Perched at an elevation of approximately 2,200 metres, it is the only temple in the group accessible throughout the year, welcoming pilgrims and seekers regardless of the season. The temple is nestled inside a natural cave and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees worship the matted hair, or Jata, of the deity here. It is believed that visiting all Panch Kedar temples grants salvation and divine blessings to devotees. Due to its peaceful surroundings, many sadhus and devotees use the site for deep meditation.

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Why Kalpeshwar remains open year-round

One of the primary reasons behind Kalpeshwar Temple's year-round accessibility is its comparatively lower altitude and geographical location. Unlike Kedarnath, Tungnath, Rudranath and Madhyamaheshwar, which experience heavy snowfall and difficult weather conditions during winter, Kalpeshwar generally remains accessible.

Its location in the Urgam Valley makes the approach relatively easier, which allows devotees to visit the shrine even during colder months.

Read Also Planning To Visit Rudranath? Check Dates And Travel Details Of This Panch Kedar

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Winter closure of other Panch Kedars

The other four Panch Kedar temples generally close during winter because of heavy snowfall and extreme temperatures. For 2026, the gates of the other Kedars have been closed, and the deities have been moved to lower-altitude locations at their respective winter abodes.

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