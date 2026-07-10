Pamplona's San Fermín Festival 2026 Kicks Off: Know The History And Significance Of The Bull Run

Pamplona's San Fermín Festival 2026 Kicks Off |

San Fermín is one of Spain's most famous cultural festivals. For this year, the festival has officially begun in the city of Pamplona with the traditional Running of the Bulls (Encierro). It is held every year from July 6 to July 14; the nine-day celebration attracts thousands of locals and tourists from around the world. One of Spain's best-known celebrations draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the northern city of Pamplona every year.

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About San Fermín

San Fermín, one of the most significant celebrations of Spain, also features parades, music, religious ceremonies and round-the-clock street festivities. It gained worldwide fame after Ernest Hemingway featured it in his 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises”, which marks its 100th anniversary this year.

It honours Saint Fermín, the patron saint of Navarre, who is believed to have been the first bishop of Pamplona and a Christian martyr. While the religious observance dates back centuries, the event has evolved into a globally recognised cultural festival known for its lively atmosphere and thrilling traditions.

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Festival celebrations

The nine-day celebrations begin with the Chupinazo, a ceremonial rocket launched from Pamplona's City Hall at noon on July 6, signalling the official start of the festivities. Dressed in traditional white clothing with red scarves and sashes, participants fill the streets with music, dancing, parades and fireworks.

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Running of the bulls

The highlight of the festival is the Running of the Bulls, which is held every morning from July 7 to July 14. During the event, six fighting bulls and several steers race through an 875-metre route in Pamplona's old town towards the city's bullring. Hundreds of runners voluntarily take part, aiming to stay ahead of the charging bulls. The run typically lasts between two and four minutes but is considered highly dangerous, with injuries reported almost every year.

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Cultural traditions

Apart from the bull run, the San Fermín festival features religious processions, giant puppet parades, traditional Basque music, folk dances, sporting events and nightly fireworks displays. These cultural activities reflect the rich heritage of the Navarre region and draw visitors of all ages.