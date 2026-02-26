PADI Introduces Hindi eLearning To Make Scuba Diving More Accessible For Indians | Jay Clue

Mumbai: Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) announced that its globally recognised PADI Open Water Diver course eLearning will now be available in Hindi language. With this initiative, PADI aims to ensure that language is no longer a barrier for Indians who wish to explore the underwater world.

According to PADI, India is rapidly emerging as one of Asia’s most promising scuba diving markets with its vast coastline and growing interest in adventure tourism. Popular diving destinations such as Andaman Islands, Lakshadweep, Goa, and Puducherry are witnessing a steady rise in domestic travellers seeking immersive ocean experiences. However, it noticed that for many aspiring divers, understanding technical concepts and safety procedures in English used to be a challenge.

On Thursday, it announced that the PADI Open Water course material will now be available in Hindi to help learners study key diving principles including safety procedures, equipment usage, dive planning, underwater communication, and skill techniques, in a language they are most comfortable with. It added that students can complete their theory through eLearning at their convenience before undertaking confined water and open water training sessions with certified PADI Instructors at authorised dive centres across the country.

PADI’s regional manager for India Vinod Bondi said, “Scuba diving is for everyone, and language should never limit someone’s ability to learn or explore. By offering the PADI Open Water course in Hindi, we are making dive education more inclusive and accessible. This will empower more Indians to confidently take their first step into the underwater world.”

PADI stated that this milestone reflects its broader commitment to inclusivity, sustainable tourism, and marine conservation awareness. It strives to inspire a new generation of divers while strengthening India’s growing ocean community by breaking language barriers.

