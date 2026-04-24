Overthinking Is Quietly Exhausting You—Here’s How To Take Back Control

Overthinking is something that many people deal with every day. It usually starts with a worry but it can quickly turn into a lot of thoughts that are hard to stop. You might think about things that happened before. You might imagine things that could happen later. You may even worry about things that have not happened yet. Over time this can be really tiring. Make it hard to focus relax or enjoy what is happening right now.

In today’s fast-paced world, overthinking has become even more common. Constant information, social media, and daily pressures keep our minds active all the time. While thinking and planning are important, too much thinking can create stress and anxiety. The key is not to stop thinking completely, but to manage it in a healthier way.

“Overthinking often begins when we fail to recognise it. It’s important to understand whether your thoughts are productive or just repetitive rumination. Simple steps like setting an ‘overthinking window’, writing down worries, or changing your environment can help. If it starts affecting your routine or causing anxiety, professional help is important. Overthinking is not about too many thoughts, but about revisiting the same thoughts again and again,” says Dipal Mehta, a Mumbai-based practising counsellor and psychologist.

Here are six simple ways to deal with overthinking in life:

Focus on the present moment

Overthinking often makes you think about the past or the future. You might worry about what happened or what might happen next. If you focus on what's happening now you can calm your mind. Try to notice what you are doing where you are, how you are breathing or what small things you are doing. This helps stop thoughts that you do not need and keeps you grounded.

Set a time limit

It is natural to think about problems, but giving them unlimited time can make things worse. Instead, set a specific time to think about an issue, maybe 10 or 15 minutes. After that, gently shift your focus to something else. This helps you stay in control rather than letting your thoughts take over your day.

Write your thoughts down

Sometimes thoughts keep coming because they are stuck in your head. If you write them down you can let them go. When you put your worries on paper, they often seem clearer and less scary. You might even find answers once you see your thoughts in front of you.

Take action where possible

Overthinking often happens when you feel stuck. If there is something you can do about a situation, take a small step. Even a small action can reduce worry. Make you feel more in control. If a problem cannot be solved away remind yourself that worrying will not change what happens.

Limit information overload

Too much information can make your mind feel crowded. Constant scrolling, news updates, and comparing yourself to others can increase overthinking. Try to take breaks from screens and reduce the amount of content you consume daily. Give your mind some time to rest.

Relaxation techniques

Simple relaxation methods can help calm an overactive mind. Deep breathing, light exercise, or spending time in nature can reduce stress. Even a few minutes of quiet time each day can make a difference. These practices help your body and mind slow down together.

“From a psychologist’s perspective, dealing with overthinking starts with recognising triggers and questioning whether thoughts are real or fear-driven. Focusing on the present, setting limits on thinking, and taking small actions can help. Maintaining routines, prioritising sleep, and expressing emotions are also important, while therapies like CBT can support healthier thinking patterns when needed,” says Ekta Dharia, clinical psychologist and psychotherapist.

It is also important to be kind to yourself. Overthinking often comes from a desire to do things right or avoid mistakes. Instead of being hard on yourself, try to accept that not everything can be controlled. Learning to let go is just as important as learning to think. In the end, a peaceful mind comes from balance. When you learn to manage your thoughts instead of being controlled by them, you create space for clarity, calm, and better decision-making. By using these simple strategies, you can slowly reduce overthinking and enjoy your daily life with a clearer and lighter mind.