Orthopaedic Surgeon 'Appalled' By Sidhu's 'Indifference' To Thank Doctor Who Helped In His Wife's Cancer Treatment

Navjot Singh Sidhu recently held a press conference outside his residence in Amritsar on Thursday to announce that his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu is cancer-free. He shared how his wife defeated stage 4 cancer, metastasis. His statements to the media included the treatment she received in government hospitals, the ayurvedic diet she followed and how cancer can be beaten with simple lifestyle changes.

Disappointed with Sidhu, an orthopedic surgeon, Dr.Tushar Mehra, called out Navjot Singh Sidhu on X (formerly twitter) saying that he failed to show gratitude to Dr. Rupinder Batra from Haryana's Yamunanagar who helped him and his family during her treatment and also how chemo made a huge difference in her recovery.

"Pahji, you came to @KapilSharmaK9 show & spoke about madam’s cancer journey and now this tweet which mentions all about diet & ayurveda etc. Not even once you mentioned Dr @RupinderBatra from Yamunanagar in the show who actually helped your whole family. I am not against any ayurveda or diet plan that you said has worked for your wife but I am appaled at your indifference to the real hero. At least do mention the chemo and the only magical role that it played in Madam Sidhu," Dr. Mehta said.

Following this, he also shared a tweet Sidhu had previously shared that shows his wife receiving the chemo in a room while the doctor and Sidhu were seen consoling her.

Netizens came out to support the doctor

Supporting the doctor's tweet, netizens shared similar disappointment and commented how they expected Sidhu to at least mention the doctor who helped them. One user commented, "Most are like him. Without treatment frm modern meds & real docs, this was NOT possible. But in the end when all is in control, you forget the real heroes and start pushing deep rooted false beliefs and anecdotal notions!Roj BP Sugar ki dawai khate hai, aur ayurveda japte hai!!"

Another user commented, "Thanks for pointing this tweet out Dr Tushar. I called him out too."

Navjot Singh Sidhu shared how his wife followed traditional methods and beat cancer when all the top oncologists had given up on her chances of survival. He shard that even when the doctors said she had 3% chances of survival, she made it through by following a strict diet.