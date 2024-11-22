'My Wife Is Clinically Cancer Free Today': Navjot Singh Sidhu Shares How His Wife Defeated Stage 4 Cancer With Treatment & Strict Diet

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu announced that his wife, former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, has been declared cancer-free. Speaking at their residence in Amritsar, he shared that she had overcome stage 4 cancer despite being given only a 3% chance of survival.

"Around 1.5-2 years ago, Noni (Navjot Kaur Sidhu) was detected with cancer. She struggled, ran from pillar to post, and she and I and everyone believed that we were wrong. I, however, got to know about it only after the operation was conducted. Today, I am glad to announce that Noni has been declared clinically cancer-free," he said in the press conference.

Sidhu shared how his wife's treatment was done at government hospitals

“Her cancer came back after our son’s marriage, which she insisted on because she doubted her survival. But she never lost hope and faced cancer bravely,” he said.

Navjot Kaur had been battling cancer for over a year, showing immense determination throughout her treatment. Sidhu highlighted that most of her treatment was done at government hospitals, including Government Rajendra Medical College in Patiala, and cost only a few lakhs.

“She defeated cancer not because we had money but because she was disciplined and followed a strict routine. Cancer can be treated effectively even at government hospitals,” he emphasised.

Sidhu shares the diet his wife followed to beat cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu shared how his wife followed traditional methods and beat cancer when all the top oncologists had given up on her chances of survival. He shard that even when the doctors said she had 3% chances of survival, she made it through by following a strict diet.

Navjot shared that his wife consumed raw turmeric, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, neem leaves, and tulsi every single day. In the press meet, he emphasised on how his wife had cut down on carbs, sugar and followed a timely diet where she had her dinner before the sunset, around 6:30pm and started her day with breakfast next morning at 10:00 am.

His wife's cooked meals comprise of anti-inflammatory foods and anti-cancer foods that were prepared in either almond oil or coconut oil.

Further he also shared he followed the same diet for over a period od time and he has now lost over 25 kgs of his body weight.

The couple expressed gratitude for the care received during her journey, sharing hope and inspiration for others facing similar battles.