'Only Possible In India': Foreigner Left Amazed By Free Home Blood Test Service In Mumbai, Calls It 'Unbelievable'

For many people, getting a blood test usually means travelling to a diagnostic centre, waiting in queues and setting aside a good part of the day. But for one foreign content creator living in Mumbai, the experience turned out to be surprisingly simple, and it is now winning hearts online.

Foreigner calls India's healthcare experience 'unbelievable'

Liz, who runs the social media page Spicy Gori with her partner Shiv, recently shared a video documenting what she described as an unexpected healthcare experience in India.

Expecting to book an appointment at a clinic, she was instead told that someone would visit her apartment to collect the sample. Showing the healthcare worker arriving at her home, she said, "India this is unbelievable. So I had to get a blood test done and someone from hospital just came to my apartment to collect my blood sample." Still processing what had happened, she added, "This guy just showed up to take my blood."

Check out the video below:

Curious about the convenience, Liz asked whether the home visit would cost extra. When told it was completely free, she couldn't hide her surprise. "Really? Crazy," she exclaimed, before asking, "So it's the same price I would pay if I were to go to the lab?" The healthcare worker confirmed that it was.

Reflecting on the experience, she compared it with healthcare systems she had encountered elsewhere.

"I've only seen this in India, not anywhere else. It's much quicker than going to a hospital, having to wait, make an appointment, wait for the doctor, that takes forever. This is literally... I'm just at home chilling, he comes, done in less than five minutes, like one or two minutes. Crazy."

In the caption, Liz revealed she had expected home collection to be an added expense, especially since the test itself was already far cheaper than what she would have paid in the United States. Instead, she discovered that the doorstep service came at no additional cost.

Internet reacts

The video quickly resonated with viewers. One user wrote, "India is great place to live... I love my India." Another commented, "That's Incredible India." "India is superpower in medicine and vaccine production," stated another.

Another user expressed, "Really helpful for pregnant ladies and old people!" "Healthcare in India is on another level 🔥 anyone who has been to Europe or has relatives there will know how difficult it is even to get a doctor appointment there!" added another person.