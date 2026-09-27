'Only For Defence': Khusboo Patani Shares Usage Of CO2 Air Pistol; Here’s What To Know About It

'Only For Defence': Khusboo Patani Shares Usage Of CO2 Air Pistol; What's Special About This Gun | Instagram

Khusboo Patani, fitness enthusiast and sister of Bollywood actor Disha Patani, recently shared a glimpse of her CO₂ air pistol on Instagram, drawing attention to the firearm and its intended use. In her post, she showcased a .177 air pistol modelled on the Glock 17 Gen 4 and highlighted the importance of using it responsibly.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Khusboo wrote a disclaimer in the caption: "Only for self-defence. This is not a toy. No matter whether it is real or not, you must use it wisely and responsibly. .177 Air Pistol Glock 17 Gen 4. For educational purposes only."

What Is A CO₂ Air Pistol?

A CO₂ air pistol uses compressed carbon dioxide stored in a cartridge to propel pellets or BBs. Unlike conventional firearms, air pistols generally use compressed gas rather than gunpowder and conventional firearm ammunition, which involves a cartridge and primer.

The .177 calibre (4.5 mm) mentioned in Khusboo's post is a common size for airguns. Air pistols of this calibre are commonly associated with target shooting, training and recreational use, although their exact specifications and legal status can vary depending on the model and jurisdiction.

What Is A Pellet?

A pellet is a small projectile designed to be fired from an airgun or air pistol. Unlike conventional firearm bullets, pellets are typically propelled by compressed air, CO₂ or another gas rather than gunpowder.

For a .177 air pistol, a pellet is usually about 4.5 mm in diameter and may be made of lead or other suitable materials. Khusboo's post specifically describes the pistol as being shared for educational purposes and stresses responsible use. Her warning that it is "not a toy" also underlines that air pistols can pose safety risks despite being different from conventional firearms.