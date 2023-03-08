Online dating tips: How to stay safe on your first date

There are about 10 million daily active users who use dating apps. Here, it’s all about first impression because you have no choice but to judge the people by their profile pictures and fancy bios. Undeniably, as superficial, it may sound, online dating apps are driven by appearances. And while these apps work different for men and women in terms of number of matches, the fundamentals of a good profile are the same. However, when you take the next step and plan to meet the person, it is important to keep a few things in mind. To help young adults navigate such situations and educate them on safety, Tinder shares 5 safe dating tips recommended by Yuvaa, a Gen Z-driven youth media, impact and research organisation. Enjoy a colorful, safe, and memorable experience with these dating tips!

Don’t rush it:

Before your first in real life date, take your time and get to know the other person. Majority of young adults in India do a sense check before meeting an online match. If you do, try video chat to get to know each other better and see if sparks truly fly before you meet your match in person for the first time.

Right time, right place:

For the first date, select somewhere that is comfortable, perhaps a public place. Some good places include happening bars, good restaurants, chill cafes, or outdoor Holi parties. Bad spots include your home, your date’s home or any secluded or private location.

Limit your drinks:

Keep track of your drink at all times! If you are in the mood for cocktails or a couple of drinks, it’s always good to know your limits - both alcohol and drugs can impair your judgment and alertness. Many substances that are slipped into drinks are also odourless, colourless, and tasteless so only accept drinks poured or served directly by the bartender or waiter, or made by yourself.

Pro Tip: If your date tries to pressure you to drink more than you’re comfortable with, abort (the date) and report (the match)!

Comfort is key:

Always do what is comfortable for you. And if it doesn’t feel right, it’s probably not right. It is good to inform a friend or family member about your whereabouts. If you’re in a taxi, share your ride details, and keep your phone charged.

Pro Tip: If your date insists on accompanying you, say no and hold your ground.

Understand boundaries:

The most important dating rule, be it online or in real life, is to establish clear boundaries on both sides and respect them. Give your date their space and be mindful of their physical and emotional boundaries. If your date is not too fond of drinking or going for long drive, don’t push for anything they are uncomfortable with or get too close to them.

While these tips can be helpful, there's no foolproof way to eliminate all risks. It's okay to seek help and support if needed.

