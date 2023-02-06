Is dating online safe? 7 tips that can save you from an emotional fraud

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 06, 2023
While there are benefits of online dating like you can remain socially distant, more convenient and moreover, less emotional attachment that the face-to-face-relationship. However, it is important to protect yourself for an unwanted stress while dating online. Here are seven things that you can do to save yourself from any kind of fraud
Upload a recent picture: Make sure to give information that's only required. Choose new photo that's not already linked to a social media account. Same picture from other social media accounts can give away information about your other social media accounts
Investigate a little: Not everything available on the internet is right and believable. Most of the people lie on their dating profiles. Once you match with someone, do a little research about that person before meeting in person. See if they are not scammers. You can ask for their social media handles and check what the person is like
Consent is important: As a broad rule of thumb, always ask, never assume. Seek consent before taking a new step with clear questions like 'Is this okay?' or 'How do you feel about doing this?' Unless the other person responds with ‘Yes, I do’, hold off on your overtures
Mutual respect: Do not use language that is offensive. This may include sexist, racist or homophobic remarks. This may put you in a bad spot and offend the other person
Keeping it pleasant: If you’re on the receiving end of a ‘goodbye’, take a step back. If someone rejects you, it most likely means they are not ready or they don’t envision a relationship with you. You have to let them go and respect their decisions. Don’t try to change their mind and remember that they don’t owe you anything
Protect what’s yours: Never share any personal information with people you don’t know. Your identification number, address, and details about your daily routine (for eg. that you go to a certain gym) along with any info about your family and friends should be kept private
Be wary of scams: Watch out for scammers who ask got financial help and anyone who won't talk on phone or a video call. They may not be who they say they are. If someone is avoiding your questions or pushing for a serious relationship without meeting or getting to know you first, that’s probably a red flag
