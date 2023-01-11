Online dating update: Tinder parent company issues 5 red flags and tips to protect yourself against romantic scams

Starting today users across Tinder, Hinge, Match, Plenty of Fish, Meetic and OurTime will begin receiving messages alerting them to tips and common behaviors to watch out for to help identify potential scams. These tips are created with the help of law enforcement and financial exploitation experts. They will start to be displayed to users around the world throughout the month of January via an in-app message in all the dating apps.

As these scams have grown in popularity and sophistication over the last few years, brands across Match Group, a parent company to these popular dating apps has taken steps to help prevent and warn users of potential scams or fraud, from the introduction of new product features like selfie verification and video chat to sending popup messages with safety tips if certain language is detected in conversations between users.

“As a former detective and special agent, I know first hand how scammers lure unsuspecting individuals into giving personal information and ultimately money – including preying on those looking for love or companionship,” said Buddy Loomis, Senior Director of Law Enforcement Operations and Investigations at Match Group. “It’s the reason we are committed to investing in building the safety tools available to users by leveraging technology and resources that aim to help users protect themselves from the harms in the world around them and make safer connections.”

Here are five things that you should do to save yourself from an online dating scam

1. Stay on the app as long as possible:

Scammers will attempt to get you on to another platform quickly which can be a common flag for these types of scams. Stay on the app when getting to know a new connection. If the match wants to move platforms but still does not want to meet up or video call it is a red flag.

2. Use the tools available in app:

Make sure to verify your profile with photo verification and also look out for the verification check on your matches to help confirm they are the person in their profile pictures. You can also set up video chats before meeting in person to confirm your match is the person you’ve been talking to. If your date can’t do any of these things, it’s a flag.

3. They’re a 10 but a crypto expert:

Hard pass. If a new love interest is giving you crypto or investment advice, there is a high probability that it’s a scam. Always report these interactions back to the platform where you met.

4. The promise of a big return of investment or help secure financial future:

According to experts, scammers will use techniques to focus on how a large sum of returns could improve your life or what you could do with this new money. Be skeptical of anyone who appears to be wealthy and successful and wants to teach you how to invest and make money.

5. They may play on your heart strings and appear to be desperate:

Scammers often claim they need money for a Visa, customs fees, surgeries, family medical bills, car repairs or plane tickets to visit. If they appear desperate and money is involved, this should be a giant red flag.

Read Also Spice up your date night with these 7 affordable and cozy ideas