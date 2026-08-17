Onam 2026 Begins With Athachamayam Celebrations; A look At Thiruvonam Date And The Kerala Festival’s 10 Days

Onam 2026 Begins With Athachamayam Celebration | Incredible India

Kerala's biggest cultural and traditional festival is back. Onam kicks off on Sunday, August 16, with the ten-day festival culminating in Thiruvonam. The main day will be observed on Wednesday, August 26.

The festival begins with Atham on Sunday, with Thiruvonam itself falling on August 26 as the biggest day of the celebration. Onam is a Hindu festival which is prominently celebrated in Kerala. The harvest festival showcases tradition, devotion, and unity. Every year, Malayali communities worldwide mark this ten-day festival with floral decorations, feasts, dances, and temple rituals. The dates of the Onam festival are fixed by the Malayalam Chingam month and the Thiruvonam nakshatra.

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What is Athachamayam?

Athachamayam is a vibrant cultural festival which is held every year in Thripunithura near Kochi, Kerala. It marks the ceremonial beginning of the 10-day Onam festival. It commemorates a historic royal tradition of the Kochi Maharaja. The event features a grand street procession with traditional art forms, music, and colourful floats. You can read more about the event details at the Kerala Tourism portal.

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On Sunday, August 16, Athachamayam was organised by the Thripunithura Municipality. The festival showcased Kerala’s rich artistic and cultural heritage, along with the State’s celebrated secular spirit. Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan said Athachamayam is an event with a strong tradition of religious harmony.

Sharing the video on X, the CM said, "Marking the start of Kerala's Onam celebrations, the historic Trippoonithura Athachamayathri procession was inaugurated in the presence of dear people's representatives and film personalities."

What is Onam?

Onam is a ten-day harvest and cultural festival which is predominantly celebrated in Kerala. It marks the Malayali New Year in the Malayalam month of Chingam which falls in the month of August and September. The auspicious day also commemorates the homecoming of the mythical mighty King Mahabali and is marked by vibrant festivities, unity, and traditional feasts.

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The days of Onam are as follows:

Atham: It will fall on August 16, 2026. Atham is the first day on which people start cleaning their house, decorate it and make basic floral carpets (Pookalam).

Chithira: It is the second day of Onam, which will fall on August 17, 2026. On this day, families expand the Pookkalam with new flower designs.

Chodhi: It is the third day of Onam, which will fall on August 18, 2026. On this day, families prepare for Onakkodi (new clothes) shopping and festive preparations.

Vishakam: It is the fourth day of Onam, which will fall on August 19, 2026. Preparations and market buying for the grand feast pick up pace.

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Anizham: It is the fifth day of Onam, which will fall on August 20, 2026. On this day, preparations begin for the famous snake boat races (Vallamkali).

Thriketa: On the sixth day, August 21, 2026, devotees visit temples to pray for well-being.

Moolam: August 22, 2026, will mark the seventh day of Onam. On this day, cultural events and special Pookalam designs expand across towns.

Onam | X/ @miirabelle999

Pooradam: August 23, 2026, will mark the eighth day of Onam. On this day, people make small statues of the mighty king and place the clay statues of Mahabali (Onathappan) on the floral carpet.

Uthradom: August 24, 2026, will mark the ninth day. It is known as the first Onam or Onam Eve, marked by final food preparations.

Thiruvonam: August 26, 2026, will mark the tenth day. The final day features the Onasadya feast, Vallamkali, and welcomes the King.

About Thiruvonam

Thiruvonam is the main and most significant day of the ten-day Onam festival. On this day, people welcome King Mahabali, who visits from the underworld. The day symbolises unity, hope, and the enduring bond between a good king and his people. On this day, people wake up early and clean their homes. Then the home is decorated with intricate floral carpets at the entrance. Families wear traditional attire, and people participate in cultural programmes, traditional dances like Thiruvathirakali, and games.