On International Youth Day, 5 Gen Z Share the Influencers Who Inspire Them Most

Ahead of International Youth Day (August 12) we spoke to Gen Z to understand what inspires them in today’s digitalised world. Inspiration can come from many places, but for Gen Z, it often comes from the dynamic world of social media influencers. To uncover who these influencers are and what makes them so compelling, FPJ delved into the minds of several Gen Z individuals. These influencers, spanning lifestyle gurus to journalists, play a significant role in shaping the perspectives and aspirations of today’s youth. Their stories offer a glimpse into the impact of social media on personal growth and daily motivation.

Some youngsters relate to social media influencers due to their common experiences. Ayushi Maurya, a 22-year-old, shares, “My favourite influencer is The Rebel Kid. I really love all the content she creates. I really love all the content she creates. It’s easily relatable to my life. I like the way she talks about everything that goes on in my mind. She inspires me to live my life to the fullest.”

Ayushi also reveals how The Rebel Kid’s authenticity captures her attention. "She shares all her experiences, whether they involve friendships, breakups, or other aspects of life, regardless of whether they are positive or negative. Her honesty creates a sense of connection and motivates me every day.”

While lifestyle and fashion influencers are popular, some Gen Z individuals are drawn to the world of journalism through sensible influencers. Joe Sinha, a 23-year-old student, explains, “In an era where free media is fragile, Dhruv Rathee stands out as a beacon of truth and courage. He reminds us that large media houses, often spreading hatred for political gain, cannot be our true informants. Though sometimes a centrist, Rathee knows that bravery in journalism is essential. His fearless approach has inspired many, making him a standout influencer. His dedication to truth, evident in his critiques of several popular figures, displays the power of honest journalism.”

Many Gen Zs relate to the struggles of influencers. Hritik Tawade, a corporate employee, narrates his experience of how he relates to social media creator Neha Jethwani. “I have followed her social media from the beginning of her career. She is from a well-settled family but wanted to do something on her own. She moved to Canada for her studies and started her first job at Subway. Initially, she created a Musical.ly account for a side hustle, then moved to Instagram. She has improved her content a lot and now has a strong 4.5 million Instagram family,” narrates Hrithik.

While some relate to influencers’ struggles, others follow them for their content. Ankita Tiwary, a 23-year-old, shares her admiration for Dharna Durga. She says, “Dharna promotes positivity, self-love, and acceptance, which resonates with her followers. She mimics any character without worrying about her appearance, showing reality. This makes her unique and beautiful.” She also reveals that Dharna’s content often empowers others, especially women, to pursue their passions and embrace their uniqueness. She gets inspired by Dharna to follow her passion for mass media.

Today's Gen Z also appreciates social workers who strive to make society better. Divya Rai, a content writer, expresses her excitement, “How can I forget Siddesh Lokare when we talk about inspiration? He creates content that makes me happy and inspires many with his work to improve people’s lives. I look up to him when it comes to social work.” Divya’s dedication to social work is inspired by Siddesh, showing how influencers can make positive change.

While many find inspiration in social media influencers, some Gen Z individuals seek it from their surroundings. The idea is to keep looking for inspiration in every individual, as everyone has a story to tell. The next time you meet someone new, try to find their source of inspiration, you might just get inspired yourself.