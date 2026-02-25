 On February 28, 6 Planets To Form A Cosmic Parade In The Sky; But Will India Be Able To Witness The Rare Celestial Event?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleOn February 28, 6 Planets To Form A Cosmic Parade In The Sky; But Will India Be Able To Witness The Rare Celestial Event?

On February 28, 6 Planets To Form A Cosmic Parade In The Sky; But Will India Be Able To Witness The Rare Celestial Event?

A planetary parade refers to an event when multiple planets align in the night sky, also known as a planetary alignment. This phenomenon occurs because the planets orbit the Sun at different speeds. At certain points in their orbits, they line up from our perspective on Earth.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
6 Planets To Form A Cosmic Parade In The Sky |

A rare celestial event is set to occur on February 28, 2026, when six planets of our solar system will align on one side of the Sun, making it visible in the night sky. The alignment of six planets—Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune—will create a spectacular view. This remarkable occurrence is known as a planetary parade. Some of these planets will be visible to the naked eye, while for others, you would need patience and binoculars. For more detailed information about this planetary alignment, read the article below.

What is a planetary parade?

A planetary parade refers to an event when multiple planets align in the night sky, also known as a planetary alignment. This phenomenon occurs because the planets orbit the Sun at different speeds. At certain points in their orbits, they line up from our perspective on Earth.

While planetary alignments are not extremely rare, they do not occur every year. The planets move slowly, and when all seven planets can be seen lined up, it becomes a particularly rare event.

FPJ Shorts
India Revises 30-Year Tax Pact With France, 5% Dividend Tax For 10% Stake & Wider Capital Gains Rules To Protect Revenue
India Revises 30-Year Tax Pact With France, 5% Dividend Tax For 10% Stake & Wider Capital Gains Rules To Protect Revenue
BMC Budget 2026: What Are Mumbai Civic Body's Major Sources Of Revenue?
BMC Budget 2026: What Are Mumbai Civic Body's Major Sources Of Revenue?
8th Pay Commission: Employee Unions To Meet Today To Demand 3.25 Fitment Factor, Five Guaranteed Promotions
8th Pay Commission: Employee Unions To Meet Today To Demand 3.25 Fitment Factor, Five Guaranteed Promotions
CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2026: Teacher Praise Balanced Paper; Students Say It Was Easy
CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2026: Teacher Praise Balanced Paper; Students Say It Was Easy

Will it be visible in India?

Planetary Parade is one of the most mesmerising celestial events. People in India will be able to witness the rare celestial event if the weather is good. Only four planets will be visible to the naked eye, and Jupiter will be the easiest planet to see as it is spectacularly bright. The best time to observe this celestial event is right after sunset.

Read Also
'Simply Unbelievable'! Aurora Borealis Lights Up The Northern Skies; 'It's Not AI,' Say Spectators
article-image

How to watch the rare celestial event?

Timing will play a crucial part for this event because some of the planets will set soon after the Sun disappears. It will give watchers only a short window to catch a clear view of them.

For urban residents coping with light pollution, discovering a rooftop or open area with a clear, unobstructed view to the west can significantly improve their experience.

If you can, bring binoculars along; they will provide a clearer view of the alignment of the planets.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in

Follow us on