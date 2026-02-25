On February 28, 6 Planets To Form A Cosmic Parade In The Sky; But Will India Be Able To Witness The Rare Celestial Event?

6 Planets To Form A Cosmic Parade In The Sky |

A rare celestial event is set to occur on February 28, 2026, when six planets of our solar system will align on one side of the Sun, making it visible in the night sky. The alignment of six planets—Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune—will create a spectacular view. This remarkable occurrence is known as a planetary parade. Some of these planets will be visible to the naked eye, while for others, you would need patience and binoculars. For more detailed information about this planetary alignment, read the article below.

What is a planetary parade?

A planetary parade refers to an event when multiple planets align in the night sky, also known as a planetary alignment. This phenomenon occurs because the planets orbit the Sun at different speeds. At certain points in their orbits, they line up from our perspective on Earth.

While planetary alignments are not extremely rare, they do not occur every year. The planets move slowly, and when all seven planets can be seen lined up, it becomes a particularly rare event.

Will it be visible in India?

Planetary Parade is one of the most mesmerising celestial events. People in India will be able to witness the rare celestial event if the weather is good. Only four planets will be visible to the naked eye, and Jupiter will be the easiest planet to see as it is spectacularly bright. The best time to observe this celestial event is right after sunset.

How to watch the rare celestial event?

Timing will play a crucial part for this event because some of the planets will set soon after the Sun disappears. It will give watchers only a short window to catch a clear view of them.

For urban residents coping with light pollution, discovering a rooftop or open area with a clear, unobstructed view to the west can significantly improve their experience.

If you can, bring binoculars along; they will provide a clearer view of the alignment of the planets.

