Oldest Jagannath Rath Yatra In Mumbai! The Chariot Festival Is Set To Begin From Sion Today; Here's To Check All Details

Oldest Jagannath Rath Yatra In Mumbai |

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the biggest Hindu observances, which is predominantly celebrated in Odisha's Puri and is dedicated to Lord Jagannath and his siblings. But the Rath Yatra is not just celebrated in Odisha; it is also celebrated in many parts of the country, including the City of Dreams, Mumbai.

The city is all set to witness one of the most significant Jagannath Rath Yatras on Thursday, July 16, 2026. The yatra is organised by the Shree Jagannath Mandir, Sion. The procession brings together thousands of devotees who gather to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra. The Rath Yatra will start around 4 PM today from Sree Chaitanya Gaudiya Math (Jagannath Mandir, Sion), and it will go through many routes before returning to the math. Keep on reading to know about the yatra.

Mumbai to witness Rath Yatra

The city is set to witness the grand Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, starting from Sree Chaitanya Gaudiya Math, Sion, at around 4 pm today. According to a saint of Sree Chaitanya Gaudiya Math, the 25-year-old Rath Yatra is said to be the oldest Rath Yatra in Mumbai, having started for the first time in 2001.

The beautifully decorated wooden chariot carrying the deities will travel through the streets of Sion amid devotional chants, bhajans, and kirtans. Volunteers and devotees will pull the sacred chariot with ropes, a ritual believed to bring good fortune and spiritual blessings. Floral decorations, cultural performances, and the distribution of mahaprasad are also expected to be part of the celebrations.

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Yatra routes in Mumbai

The routes of the Jagannath Rath Yatra will involve Flank Road (Garage Gully), Raoli Camp Gurdwara, Pahadi Mandir, and Hari Mandir. After that, the yatra will return to the math, where grand aarti will be performed.

The organisers have invited people from all communities to participate in the festival and experience its spiritual significance. Police and civic authorities have made arrangements to ensure smooth traffic management and public safety during the procession. Commuters travelling through Sion and nearby areas are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, as temporary traffic diversions may be in place.

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About the Rath Yatra

The Rath Yatra is one of the most important festivals dedicated to Lord Jagannath and commemorates the annual journey of the deities from their temple to the Gundicha Temple. While the grand celebrations in Puri, Odisha, attract lakhs of devotees every year, Mumbai's Sion Rath Yatra has also become a cherished tradition, especially for the Odia community and devotees across the city.