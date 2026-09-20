Odisha’s Gundicha Temple To Reopen After Renovation; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Odisha’s Gundicha Temple To Reopen After Renovation | X

Odisha’s Gundicha Temple in Puri is set to reopen to devotees and visitors in October following renovation and restoration work, with authorities reportedly fixing an entry fee of ₹10 per person. Following an inspection of the temple premises on Saturday by Srimandir Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, members of the Srimandir Management Committee and senior administrative officials, the possibility of reopening the temple became apparent. Before allowing devotees inside, the officials inspected the premises to review the ongoing construction work and arrangements.

Gundicha Temple Likely To Reopen In October

Puri’s Gundicha Temple is likely to reopen for public darshan in October, with an entry fee reportedly set at ₹10. The reopening could bring renewed attention to the historic Adapa Mandap and the temple’s religious significance.

On Saturday, Shree Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, along with members of the temple administration and management committees, visited Gundicha Temple to review arrangements as the renovation work nears completion. The inspection focused on darshan procedures and facilities for devotees, amid concerns over visitors returning without being able to enter the temple.

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About Gundicha Temple

The reopening of the historic temple is expected to provide visitors with an opportunity to explore the religious and cultural significance of the shrine. The temple holds an important place in the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, during which the deities of the Jagannath Temple are taken to Gundicha Temple.

Gundicha Temple is traditionally regarded as the Gundicha Ghara, the destination of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra during the Rath Yatra. The deities stay at the temple for several days before returning to the main Jagannath Temple during the Bahuda Yatra, or return journey.

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Religious And Cultural Significance

Gundicha Temple occupies a special position in the traditions associated with Lord Jagannath. During the annual Rath Yatra, the three chariots travel from the Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple, making the shrine an important part of the festival’s religious rituals.

The temple is located around three kilometres from the main Jagannath Temple and is traditionally associated with Queen Gundicha.