Agar Malwa Accident: President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Expresses Grief Over 8 Deaths In MP Car Accident |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the deaths of eight people, including seven tourists from Odisha, after their car was swept away by a rain-swollen stream near the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda, Madhya Pradesh. The Nalkheda car accident occurred amid heavy rain in Agar Malwa district. Murmu offered condolences to the victims’ families following the tragic Madhya Pradesh accident.

In a post on X, President Murmu described the incident as heartbreaking and extended her condolences to the bereaved families.

मध्य प्रदेश के आगर मालवा जिले में हुई कार दुर्घटना में लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है। सभी शोक-संतप्त परिवार-जनों के प्रति मैं गहन शोक संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करती हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 19, 2026

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also expressed grief over the Nalkheda accident. He said the Odisha government was coordinating with the Madhya Pradesh government to ensure that the bodies of the victims are transported to Odisha with dignity.

Majhi said arrangements had been made to transport the bodies and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

ମଧ୍ୟପ୍ରଦେଶରେ ଏକ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକଙ୍କ ପ୍ରାଣ ହରାଇବା ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ଦିବଙ୍ଗତ ଆତ୍ମାଙ୍କର ସଦ୍‌ଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି।



​ଘଟଣା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ମଧ୍ୟପ୍ରଦେଶ ସରକାର ତଥା ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ସହିତ ନିରନ୍ତର ସମନ୍ୱୟ ରକ୍ଷା କରିବା ନିମନ୍ତେ… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) September 19, 2026

Car swept away near Maa Baglamukhi Temple

The Madhya Pradesh car accident took place after heavy rain caused a seasonal stream near the Maa Baglamukhi Temple to swell. The victims were reportedly travelling in a taxi after visiting the temple as part of a spiritual trip.

According to police, the vehicle was caught in a strong current while crossing the overflowing stream and was swept away. Rescue teams and local officials reached the spot after receiving information about the Nalkheda car accident.

The vehicle was later pulled out of the swollen stream. All eight occupants were found dead. The victims included three children, two women and three men.

#WATCH | A driver and seven members of a family, including three children and two women, drowned in a drain in the Agar Malwa area of Ujjain after their car was swept away into a drain due to rainwater.



They had come from Odisha to visit the Maa Baglamukhi Temple.



Agar Malwa… pic.twitter.com/eJZOLtIOI9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 19, 2026

Police probe driver’s decision

Police said a preliminary investigation suggested that the driver may have tried to cross the swollen stream despite the strong current. The exact circumstances of the Maa Baglamukhi Temple accident are still being investigated.

The Prime Minister’s Office said an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased person. The injured, if any, would receive Rs 50,000.

Police have identified four victims so far and are working to identify the remaining deceased and contact their families.

Keywords: President Droupadi Murmu, Nalkheda car accident, Madhya Pradesh accident, Maa Baglamukhi Temple accident, Odisha tourists killed in MP, Agar Malwa accident, Madhya Pradesh rain, Nalkheda accident, Odisha pilgrims, MP rain accident.