MP Horrific Road Accident: 8 Odisha Devotees Killed After Swollen River Sweeps Away Car In MP's Nalkheda

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Eight devotees, including three children and two women, were killed after their car was swept away by a swollen seasonal stream near the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda. The victims, reportedly from Odisha, were returning from the temple when the Nalkheda car accident occurred amid heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh. The car was caught in a strong current while crossing the overflowing stream and was later recovered by a rescue team.

According to reports, the Odisha devotees had hired a taxi from Ujjain to visit the Maa Baglamukhi Temple. While returning after darshan, they encountered the seasonal stream overflowing following heavy rain near Nalkheda.

The car was caught in the strong current and swept away. After receiving information about the incident, administrative officials and a rescue team rushed to the spot and launched an operation to retrieve the vehicle.

After strenuous efforts, rescuers pulled the car out of the swollen stream. However, all eight occupants, comprising three children, two women and three men, had died.

DRIVER MAY HAVE TRIED TO CROSS STREAM

Police said a preliminary investigation suggested that the driver may have attempted to cross the overflowing stream despite the strong current, following which the vehicle got trapped and was swept away. The exact cause is under investigation.

POLICE IDENTIFY FOUR VICTIMS

Superintendent of Police Dilip Kumar Soni said all eight victims were reportedly residents of Odisha. Police identified four as Radharani, Gyanendra Kumar Behera, Rita Rani, wife of Gyanendra Behera, and Krishna Rajveer, son of Shivprasad Behera.

Police are working to identify the remaining victims and contact their families. Administrative and police teams are investigating the incident.