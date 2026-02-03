 MP News: Workshop To Sensitise, ASHA Workers About Child Marriage Prevention In Nalkheda
Tuesday, February 03, 2026
Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day workshop was organised on Tuesday to sensitise ASHA workers on the legal and social aspects of child marriage prevention, at a at a private garden in Jabalpur.

The programme was organised under the ‘Child Marriage Free India’ campaign as per the directions of the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority and under the guidance of Principal District Judge and DLSA Chairperson DS Chauhan.

She urged immediate reporting through the police, Women and Child Development Department, Childline or DLSA.

The workshop also covered other welfare schemes of the DLSA. Master Trainer and Para Legal Volunteer Shyamu Boys and several ASHA workers actively participated in the session.

