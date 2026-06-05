Nushrratt Bharuccha Makes Stunning First Appearance After Viral Video Row At Ektaa Kapoor's Jewellery Launch | FPJ | Ashwini Sawant

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha made a striking appearance in Mumbai on June 4 as she attended the launch event of Ekatra Jewels, the newly unveiled luxury jewellery venture co-founded by Ektaa Kapoor.

The appearance was particularly noteworthy as it marked the actress's first public outing after recently finding herself at the center of a viral social media controversy. Despite the online chatter surrounding the incident, Nushrratt appeared unfazed, carrying herself with confidence and poise as she posed on the red carpet.

While the evening celebrated a new chapter in Kapoor's entrepreneurial journey, Nushrratt's glamorous presence quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the event.

Nushrratt Bharuccha at Ektaa Kapoor Event | FPJ | Ashwini Sawant

For the event, Nushrratt opted for a sophisticated black bodycon gown that perfectly balanced elegance with contemporary glamour. The ankle-length ensemble featured a structured square neckline accented with contrasting white straps. The fitted design beautifully highlighted her frame, while the monochrome black-and-white palette gave the outfit a timeless appeal.

One of the standout features of the look was the dramatic thigh-high slit adorned with white detailing that ran vertically along the gown. Nushrratt complemented the statement gown with sleek, straight hair while her makeup featured radiant skin, softly defined eyes and nude lips

Confidence amid online buzz

Nushrratt's appearance comes days after she addressed a social media controversy linked to a video she had shared following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL title victory. The clip, which briefly appeared on her Instagram account, sparked online speculation after some users claimed they heard inappropriate sounds in the background.

The actress later clarified the matter and dismissed the rumours, explaining that the sound was that of her pet dog. She urged people not to circulate misleading content and fake narratives surrounding the video.