Nuakhai 2026: Sudarsan Pattnaik Marks The Regional Festival With Stunning Sand Art At Puri Beach

Sudarsan Pattnaik Marks The Regional Festival With Stunning Sand Art At Puri Beach | X/ Sudarsan Pattnaik

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extended warm wishes to people on the occasion of Nuakhai on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, through a stunning sand artwork that features Goddess Samaleshwari in the centre on the backdrop of crops. The picture also features a woman in traditional attire praying to the goddess for a good harvest. Known for using sand art to highlight festivals, social messages and important occasions, Pattnaik once again turned his artistic creation into a festive greeting.

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About Nuakhai

Nuakhai is one of the most significant agricultural festivals celebrated in Odisha and parts of neighbouring regions. The festival is associated with the offering of the season's first harvested rice to the presiding deity before it is consumed by the community. It is also an occasion for families and communities to come together, express gratitude and celebrate the importance of agriculture and nature.

Sudarsan Pattnaik shared his artwork on X

Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik shared his artwork on his social media handle X and wrote, "Heartfelt greetings on the pious occasion of Nuakhai. May Maa Samaleswari bless for good harvest and prosperity." Through his sand art, Pattnaik conveyed the traditional greeting "Nuakhai Juhar", reflecting the cultural spirit and warmth associated with the festival. His artwork also highlights the deep connection between the festival and Odisha's agrarian traditions.

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Read Also Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Extends Warm Wishes for Nuakhai Festival

Nuakhai observed with several rituals

"Nua" means new, and "Khai" means eating. For farming communities, Nuakhai is much more than a harvest festival. It represents gratitude for a successful agricultural season and prayers for prosperity in the year ahead. Farmers traditionally offer the first produce of the season to the deity before consuming it themselves.

The festival also highlights Odisha’s deep connection with agriculture and nature. It is particularly significant in districts such as Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Subarnapur and Kalahandi.