 Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Extends Warm Wishes for Nuakhai Festival
The state government has declared an 'optional holiday' on the day

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | Photo Credit: PTI

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel extended greetings and best wishes on the occasion of the ‘Nuakhai festival’ on September 20.

In his message to the Utkala community, he stated that the festival symbolizes the arrival of the new harvest, reverence for the earth and the divine, and the unity and brotherhood among the farming community.

After offering the new harvest to the deities, people come together for feasts to strengthen social bonds. He wished happiness, prosperity, and well-being for all the residents of the state.

Meanwhile, the state government has declared an 'optional holiday.'

