 Nowruz Mubarak 2026! 25+ Happy Parsi New Year Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share
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Nowruz Mubarak 2026! 25+ Happy Parsi New Year Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share

Nowruz 2026 falls on March 20. Here are the best wishes, messages, and greetings to share with your loved ones.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 20, 2026, 12:29 PM IST
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Nowruz, also known as the Navroz, is an ancient festival marking the arrival of spring and the beginning of the Persian New Year. Rooted in tradition and observed by millions worldwide, Navroz is a time of renewal, reflection, and festivity.

This year, it is being observed on Friday, March 20. The celebration brings together diverse communities, transcending borders and cultures, as they welcome a new chapter filled with hope and prosperity.

25+ Nowruz Mubarak 2026 wishes & more

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