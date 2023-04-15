Now travel from Chennai to Puducherry on a 'Beer Bus' however there is a catch...

Pixabay

Several innovative and cutting-edge modes of transportation have emerged in recent years to appeal to travellers' evolving tastes and desires for more engaging and genuine experiences.

Good news for beer lovers who love to travel. Now you can travel from Chennai to Puducherry on weekends in a 'Beer Bus' also known as a Brewery Tour Bus. The one-day packaged round trip initiated by Catamaran Brewing Company will have its inaugural run on April 22.

But, there is a catch!

Beer Bus, but not beer 'in' the bus. No beer will be served on the bus as government rules do not permit it. It will be served at the brewery in Puducherry, where you can taste some of the finest beers in the region.

Details

The bus ride costs ₹3,000 for adults, ₹2,000 for 12-18-year-olds, and ₹15,00 for children below the age of 12

The trip will include a round trip from Chennai, a three-course meal, and unlimited craft beer.

The duration of the trip is 12 hours, with pickup at 9 am at a pre-designated spot.

The trip also includes a guided tour of the microbrewery. The trips will be done on the weekend, and we aim for a group size of 40 travellers.

The group of tourists will also be taken to one or two popular destinations in the union territory based on their choices.

The bus will operate on Saturdays and Sundays. The group will be picked up at 10.30 am from a point in Chennai and will be dropped back at 9 pm latest.

You can also check the Catamaran Brewing Company's Instagram page for more details.