Not Your Mainstream Watch: Jacaranda Tales... Here's what makes this unique film festival a must on your list

Want to get out of the ‘bingeing on web series’ zone and try out something different? Then head over to this online film festival, which brings to the fore women’s contribution towards the cause of the environment. The festival aims to create awareness about environmental problems and the fights and struggles of women who are fighting the cause through films. The festival is divided into four themes: Keepers of Forests and Lives, Indigenous Knowledge and Sustenance, Women Choose Nature, and Big Projects and Marginalised Communities. You can choose to watch movies as per your choice of theme or all of them. Many are short films with a runtime of six minutes or so and subtitles are available for non English ones. The festival is a presented by Bangalore Film Society (BFS), in collaboration with Bengaluru Sustainability Forum, Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi, Gamana Women’s Collective, Gram Seva Sangh, G Foundation for Art and Culture and Kriti Film Club.

Where to watch: www.bangalorefilmsociety.org

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 12:26 PM IST