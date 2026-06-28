Not Thailand Or Myanmar: Inside Mumbai’s Stunning Global Vipassana Pagoda

Global Vipassana Pagoda |

Mumbai: At first glance, its golden dome and striking architecture may remind visitors of the famous pagodas of Thailand or Myanmar. However, this magnificent structure is located much closer to home. The Global Vipassana Pagoda, situated near Gorai in Mumbai, is one of India's most remarkable spiritual and architectural landmarks. It is the world's largest meditation centre, with the capacity to seat around 8,000 Vipassana meditators.

About Global Vipassana Pagoda

Inaugurated in 2009, the pagoda was built as a tribute to Gautama Buddha and to spread the practice of Vipassana meditation, an ancient technique of self-observation taught by Buddha over 2,500 years ago. The monument serves as a centre for meditation, learning, and peace, attracting visitors from across India and around the world. It is built on donated land on a peninsula between the Gorai Creek and the Arabian Sea. The pagoda was built to serve as a monument of peace and harmony. The Global Vipassana Pagoda has been built out of gratitude to Sayagyi U Ba Khin (1899–1971), a Vipassana teacher and the first Accountant-General of Independent Burma, who was instrumental in Vipassana returning to India, the country of its origin.

Massive central dome

One of the pagoda's most impressive features is its massive central dome, which is considered among the largest stone domes in the world, built without supporting pillars. The structure draws inspiration from Myanmar's famous Shwedagon Pagoda and showcases intricate craftsmanship and traditional Buddhist architectural elements. Inside the monument lies a vast meditation hall capable of accommodating thousands of practitioners at a time. The pagoda also houses sacred relics believed to be associated with Lord Buddha, which makes it an important spiritual destination for Buddhists and visitors seeking spiritual tranquillity.

A must-visit destination

Apart from its religious significance, the Global Vipassana Pagoda offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and the surrounding landscape. The complex includes a museum, exhibition galleries, a library, and informative displays that introduce visitors to the history of Buddhism and the principles of Vipassana meditation. It is for sure that once you visit the place, it will become one of your favourite destinations that you would love to explore again and again.

Sunanda Singh

How to visit?

You can visit here anytime. It always remains peaceful and beautiful, but during the monsoon, the pagoda and the surrounding area turn even more lush green, which adds to its beauty. The Global Vipassana Pagoda offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, mangrove forests, and the surrounding landscape. You can take a local train to Borivali and, from there, take a bus or auto to Gorai Creek. From there, you can take a ferry that will lead you to the pagoda.