Where Is Swarved Mahamandir? Know About The World's Largest Meditation Centre In Varanasi

Swarved Mahamandir |

The Swarved Mahamandir is one of India’s most remarkable spiritual landmarks and is widely recognised as the world’s largest meditation centre. Located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the grand structure has become a major destination for spiritual seekers, devotees, and tourists from across the globe. It is a charitable meditation centre that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and features a huge seven-storey building structure resembling a palace.

Swarved Mahamandir: The largest meditation centre

Situated on the banks of the River Ganga in Umraha, near Varanasi, Swarved Mahamandir was developed by the Vihangam Yoga organisation, founded by spiritual leader Sadguru Sadafaldeo Ji Maharaj. The meditation centre is dedicated to promoting inner peace, yoga, and spiritual awakening through the teachings of Vihangam Yoga.

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Known for its marvellous architecture

The architectural scale of the temple is truly extraordinary. The seven-storey structure is spread across a vast area and can accommodate nearly 20,000 people for meditation at the same time. The interiors are beautifully designed with intricate carvings, decorative pillars, and spiritual motifs inspired by Indian culture and philosophy. One of the most unique aspects of Swarved Mahamandir is its focus on meditation rather than idol worship. The centre provides a calm and peaceful environment where people can practise yoga and meditation, helping in self-reflection. Here, large spiritual gatherings, yoga sessions, and discourses are organised daily at the venue.

About Swarved Mahamandir

The meditation centre was built at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crores and was later inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. It is built over an area covering around 3,00,000 square feet using pink sandstone. The name “Swarved” comes from a sacred spiritual text composed by Sadguru Sadafaldeo Ji Maharaj, which emphasises self-realisation and spiritual knowledge.

Apart from its religious significance, the Mahamandir has also emerged as an important cultural and tourism attraction in Varanasi. Its blend of modern engineering and traditional Indian spirituality makes it a unique landmark.