Not Quitting Your Job? Expert Reveals If It's Smart Or Risky Under THIS Viral Trend

If your LinkedIn feed feels quieter than usual and your friends aren’t talking about "the next big move" anymore, you’re not imagining it. The workplace mood has shifted. Instead of chasing new titles or hopping jobs every year, more professionals are choosing to stay exactly where they are, and that’s where the term 'job hugging' comes in.

What is 'Job Hugging’?

"Job hugging" is the latest buzzword describing employees who prefer to stick to their current roles, even if those jobs don’t offer rapid growth or excitement. It’s a clear contrast to the post-pandemic phase, when switching jobs frequently was seen as the quickest way to climb the ladder.

Today, priorities look different. Stability, a steady pay cheque, and a sense of familiarity are outweighing the risks that come with change. For many, the comfort of what they already know feels safer than stepping into the unknown.

And this isn't just social media buzz. According to the Monster 2025 Job Hugging Report, based on a survey of over 1,000 employees in the United States, about 75% of respondents plan to stay in their current roles until at least 2027. Nearly half admitted that economic uncertainty and fear of change are major reasons behind this decision.

Professionals weigh in

Experts believe that job hugging isn't as simple as it sounds; it sits somewhere between loyalty and fear.

Corporate trainer and leadership coach Kruti Sharma explains, "Job-hugging can showcase employee loyalty, commitment, and satisfaction. However, it can also arise from fear of job loss, where employees stay in the organisation because of insecurity rather than engagement."

From an organisational perspective, this behaviour can have long-term implications. Sharma adds, "Job-hugging means employees tend to stay in their current jobs because they predict instability. It may limit a company’s growth and innovation by reducing fresh ideas and slowing the adoption of new approaches."

Interestingly, workplaces themselves may be contributing to this trend. According to Sharma, "Employers may unintentionally encourage job-hugging via stricter policies, lack of growth opportunities, or job insecurity. Supportive leadership and clear career paths can reduce fear-driven retention and even encourage everyone to perform well."

One of the biggest challenges for managers today is identifying whether an employee is genuinely engaged or simply playing it safe.

Sharma points out, "Engaged employees tend to actively contribute ideas, while those playing it safe stick to routines and avoid taking any risks. Regular feedback and open conversations also reveal the true motivation of the employees."

But what do employees feel?

On-ground experiences reflect this shift clearly. Mansi Mudaliar, a 27-year-old assistant professor from Mumbai, shares, “You get used to it and find a certain comfort in the familiarity. There’s also uncertainty. The ‘known difficult’ can feel less threatening than the ‘unknown possibly better,’ so staying feels safer.”

She adds, “The job market feels restrictive. When better-paying roles seem rare or come with ‘fancy titles but more work,’ the risk of leaving feels higher than the potential reward.”

And when it comes to making a move, she says, “A tangible improvement like pay, role, work-life balance and some evidence that growth is real, not just promised.”

Another perspective comes from a 25-year-old marketing professional, who admits, “I have, at times, stayed in a role a bit longer because it offered stability, but I’ve always tried to be mindful of when it’s time to move on for growth. That said, at this particular organisation, I feel I’ve become a bit too comfortable – perhaps even complacent – which has made me less proactive about seeking new opportunities. A major change might be just what I need to push myself forward.”

On market fears, they note, "I’m mindful of market conditions, but I believe in staying proactive. If an opportunity aligns with my growth, I’m open to exploring it despite the uncertainty."

And on what would trigger a shift: “I’d feel confident making a move when I see a clear opportunity for growth – whether that’s more responsibility, learning, or a role that challenges me in new ways – along with a sense of stability in the transition.”

Breaking the cycle

While job hugging may feel like a safe choice, experts believe it shouldn’t become the norm. Sharma suggests, “It is necessary to create clear growth paths, offer skill development, and build a culture of trust. Encouraging open communication can help employees give their best.”

For organisations, this means focusing not just on retention but meaningful engagement. And for employees, it’s about knowing when comfort turns into stagnation, because sometimes, growth begins the moment you let go.