Not only water but here are 4 other natural beverages to include in the diet to lead a healthy life

Up to 60% of the human adult body is water. So it is clear that the body needs more water to stay healthy and hydrated. Beverages also aid in digestion. In addition, these natural beverages can provide essential vitamins and minerals that help to improve digestion, boost the immune system and increase energy levels.

Additionally, these natural beverages are low in calories, which can help with weight management. Therefore, incorporating natural drinks into your diet can positively impact your health and well-being. Kamayani Naresh, the founder of Zyropathy lists out four natural beverage that help one lead a healthy life.

Water

is the most essential beverage for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Eight glasses of water daily help keep the body hydrated, aid in digestion, help to flush out toxins, boost skin health, and regulate temperature, and influence sleep and mood. Many nutrition experts recommend adding these top healthy drinks to your daily routine besides water.

1. Green Tea:

A rich source of antioxidants and has numerous health benefits, including reducing the risk of cancer and heart disease. It contains a high level of polyphenols expected to prevent certain types of cancer like prostate cancer and breast cancer. In addition, it reduces sharp surges in blood sugar post-meal, which can be especially beneficial in type-2 diabetes. It also aids in weight loss and improves brain function.

2. Lemon Water:

Lemon water is a refreshing and healthy alternative to sugary drinks. It aids in digestion, helps to detoxify the liver, and is an excellent source of vitamin C. To make lemon water, squeeze the juice of half a lemon, mixing it into a glass full of water, preferably lukewarm.

3. Kombucha:

Kombucha is a fermented beverage made with water, tea, sugar, bacteria and yeast. It is naturally packed with probiotics, which help restore the balance of good bacteria/ healthy microbes that support your digestion and overall gut health. Kombucha that's minimally processed is by no means less than a magical elixir; it's an excellent alternative to alcoholic beverages.

4. Fresh Fruit Juice:

Fresh fruit juice is a healthy alternative to store-bought juice drinks, which often contain added sugars. Juicing fruits and vegetables is an excellent and cool way to get your daily recommended dose of vitamins and minerals. Some healthy juice options include apple, carrot, ginger juice, or a combination of different fruits and vegetables like beet, spinach and apple.

Including these natural beverages in your diet can help to improve your health and well-being. However, it's important to note that consuming them in moderation is vital and should be consumed as part of a balanced diet.

