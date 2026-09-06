Not CM Thalapathy Vijay, But His Look-Alike! Dance At Udupi’s Vitlapindi Festival Goes Viral |

A man bearing a striking resemblance to Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay grabbed attention during the Vitlapindi festival in Udupi, Karnataka, after videos of him dancing amid the celebrations went viral on social media.

The Vijay impersonator travelled through the famous Rathabeedi area in an open vehicle. Black-clad security personnel and a black car moved ahead of the vehicle, creating a VIP-style scene. His appearance and dance moves, like CM Thalapathy Vijay, generated curiosity among people.

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CM Vijay Thalapathy look-alike caught people's attention

On Saturday, a man resembling the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay rode in an open vehicle through the well-known Rathabeedi area on the occasion of the Vitlapindi festival in Udupi. Security guards dressed in black and a dark vehicle advanced in front of the car, setting up a VIP-style atmosphere.

The man, a look-alike of CM Vijay, travelled through the famous Rathabeedi area in an open vehicle. Black-clad security personnel and a black car moved ahead of the vehicle, creating a VIP-style scene. The look-alike was seen joining the festive crowd and dancing with enthusiasm as devotees and visitors gathered to celebrate the traditional festival. His resemblance to Vijay quickly caught the attention of those around him, with several people recording the moment on their phones.

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Video goes viral

As soon as the video surfaced online, it took the internet by storm. In the video, the man stood in the open vehicle and waved at people gathered along the streets. The crowd also responded by waving back at him. One of the highlights was his dance move, closely resembling Thalapathy Vijay's in the crowd, while people seemed to be careful and enjoying.

The viral visuals have sparked reactions online, with many social media users doing a double-take after spotting the Vijay look-alike. Some users joked that the actor had made a surprise appearance in Udupi, while others pointed out that it was his look-alike who had become the centre of attraction.

One user wrote, "Just another pappu. This one's from the south."

Another user wrote, "Next bar dancer after the obvious😂😂."

Another user captioned, "When a clown moves into a palace, he doesn't become a king. The palace becomes a circus."

Vitlapindi Festival

The Vitlapindi festival, also known as Vittalapindi, is celebrated in Udupi as part of the annual Krishna Janmashtami festivities. The celebration is associated with the childhood stories of Lord Krishna, particularly his love for butter and curd. The vibrant Vitlapindi festival showcased various distinct costumes and acts. Among them, the emergence of the Vijay doppelgänger turned into a unique highlight and drew the interest of visitors.