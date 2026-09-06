Tamil Nadu Police Day: CM Vijay Promises Steps To Reduce Workload, Boost Technology Use | PTI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday extended greetings to the state police force on Police Day and said his government would prioritise reducing the workload of personnel, improving operational efficiency through modern technology and ensuring welfare schemes for officers and their families.

“Our government will prioritise reducing the workload of police personnel, enhancing their operational efficiency with modern technological facilities, and ensuring necessary welfare schemes for officers and their families,” Vijay said on the occasion.

CM Praises Police Personnel’s Service

Extending his greetings to police personnel working to maintain peace and uphold the rule of law, the Chief Minister praised their courage and dedication.

“In our state, the courage and sacrifice of police personnel who not only prevent crimes and maintain law and order, but also stand bravely on the front lines during hazardous situations and natural disasters to protect the lives, property and rights of the people are worthy of eternal praise,” he said.

Vijay highlighted the role of police personnel in safeguarding citizens during challenging situations and acknowledged their contribution to maintaining public safety.

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Appeal For Public Cooperation

The Chief Minister urged people to work alongside the police with trust and cooperation to build a peaceful and secure Tamil Nadu.

He said a strong partnership between citizens and law enforcement was essential for ensuring harmony and effective policing in the state.

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