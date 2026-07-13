Northeast Researchers Discover New Fireflies In Meghalaya; Everything To Know About This New Species

Northeast Researchers Discover New Fireflies In Meghalaya |

Researchers from Northeast India have discovered a new species of firefly in Meghalaya, adding to the region's rich biodiversity. The newly identified insect has been named Pygoluciola mawsynram, after the place where it was found. The discovery highlights Meghalaya's unique ecosystem and the importance of conserving its forests and natural habitats. The new species of firefly was discovered by researchers from Assam Don Bosco University and Debraj Roy College (Autonomous), Golaghat. They identified the new species from Mawsynram, the world's wettest place.

Fireflies discovery in Meghalaya

Researchers from Northeast India have made headlines after achieving a milestone by discovering a new species of firefly in Meghalaya. The firefly was first recorded during field surveys conducted in May 2024 across Mawsynram in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district. Researchers surveyed grasslands and semi-evergreen forests over 10 days, collecting specimens from habitats with hanging vegetation, streams, and waterfalls. The species was found at only 10 of the 29 surveyed locations, suggesting a limited distribution.

After carefully examining its physical features and comparing them with other known firefly species, the researchers confirmed that it was previously undocumented.

What makes Pygoluciola mawsynram special

Pygoluciola mawsynram is a newly discovered firefly species that raises the global count of the rare *Pygoluciola* genus to 29. It is only the fifth Pygoluciola species recorded in India. Through detailed DNA-based phylogenetic analysis, researchers confirmed it is a completely distinct evolutionary lineage within the genus. Scientists confirmed that Pygoluciola mawsynram has distinct body characteristics and unique flashing patterns that differentiate it from other members of the genus. Researchers noted that the species is distinct from all previously known species through detailed morphological examination and DNA-based phylogenetic analysis.

Fireflies | Canva

Named after its discovery site

Pygoluciola mawsynram was named after the place of its discovery to honour the location and recognise the Khasi community's traditional conservation practices that have helped protect forests, sacred groves, and local biodiversity. The discovery highlights the rich but understudied biodiversity of Northeast India and suggests that further exploration of the region could reveal more undocumented species.