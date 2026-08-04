North Korea Urges Citizens To Eat Dog Meat To Beat Summer Heat, Says It's 'Highly Nutritious'

As scorching temperatures continue to grip the Korean Peninsula, North Korea has revived one of its most controversial seasonal health recommendations. The country's state-run media is encouraging people to consume dog meat soup, claiming the traditional dish can help the body withstand the sweltering summer heat.

North Korea recommends dog meat soup for summer

According to the South China Morning Post, North Korea's ruling Workers' Party newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, recently published a summer health advisory offering guidance on staying safe during the ongoing heatwave. Alongside common cooling foods, the publication listed dog meat soup as one of the "highly nutritious foods" suitable for the season.

The report featured an interview with a senior doctor from Pyongyang General Hospital, who cautioned that extreme heat can aggravate conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and hyperthyroidism, while also increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

To help residents cope, the newspaper suggested eating hydrating foods, including watermelon, cucumbers, and mung beans. It also recommended protein-rich options like fish porridge, red bean porridge, and dog meat soup.

Known locally as dangogi guk, or "sweet meat soup", the dish has long been promoted by the North Korean government as a traditional health tonic believed to restore strength during hot weather. Despite its official endorsement, the meal remains costly and is reportedly inaccessible for many ordinary citizens.

Country fights extreme summer heat

The advisory comes as North Korea battles prolonged high temperatures. Since July 27, Pyongyang has experienced consecutive tropical nights, with overnight temperatures staying above 25 degrees Celsius.

According to the Korean Central Broadcasting Station, a "sweltering heat advisory" will remain in effect across much of the country's central and southern regions until Sunday. Meteorologists expect daytime temperatures to hover between 33°C and 35°C, with humidity levels exceeding 70%.

Authorities have also issued a separate "high temperature advisory" for Pyongyang, North Pyongan Province, parts of Jagang Province, and several central and southern districts, where temperatures are forecast to climb between 35°C and 40°C in the coming days.