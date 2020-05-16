Nonsensical Nemo: To all the whiskies I’ve loved and hated

It’s quite a travesty that World Whiskey Day should fall amid an enforced lockdown where India’s moral queasiness with alcohol means that we are one of the few countries where one can’t even legally drown one’s sorrows to process the pandemic which is making us reconsider everything we have considered normal.

The long serpentine lines when liquor shops were reopened showed that the flesh was unquestionably willing for the spirits.

The moral weight of consuming alcohol in India even prompted PB Mehta to take a break from lamenting that the current dispensation had stolen India’s soul, to wonder if alcohol was also responsible for the aforementioned theft.

World Whiskey Day

Since one can’t get a drink on World Whiskey Day – commemorated on the third Saturday of May every year – let us take a walk down memory lane. I’ve always loved whiskey. My first memory of whiskey was watching a group of adults consuming it and wondering about their strange behaviour post the drink.

And when I was about 8 or 9, I surreptitiously stole sips from Baba’s Black Label bottle which he had bought from the duty free stores while returning from Singapore. Back then, Johnnie Walker Black Label was the most tangible indicator of immigrant success, along with the ubiquitous Ferrero Rocher and Toblerone.