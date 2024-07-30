'No Such Thing As Too Much Cholesterol': Experts Say Statins Shrink Brain Size, Know Causes Of Sudden Heart Attacks

Canva

For years, people have been told that dietary cholesterol is the reason people suffer from sudden heart attacks, strokes and heart failure. This might be the only conclusion available according to science and research available around 50 years ago but recent studies proves otherwise.

Doctors today advise patients to keep their cholesterol levels below 150 and 190 is considered a danger zone. But did you know that people can be at their healthiest self and still have cholesterol above 300? Surprised right? Barbara O'Neill, a renowned speaker specializing in health reform explained how high cholesterol is not the reason of increasing cases of sudden heart attacks amongst people.

What is Cholesterol and why is it important for your body?

The waxy, fat-like material that makes up cholesterol is something your body naturally produces. Although a lot of people believe that cholesterol is bad for you, your body really needs it to function. Every cell in your body has a membrane made in part by cholesterol. Barbara says that the Brain is the fattiest organ of our body and it requires cholesterol to function and build more cells.

In addition, your body requires it for the synthesis of hormones and vitamin D, among other vital processes. In other words, without it, you could not survive. Although your body produces all the cholesterol it requires, it also takes in a tiny quantity from some foods, like meat, eggs, and full-fat dairy products.

If not cholesterol, what really causes the heart attacks?

The Cholestrol might not be the problem at all. The cause of concern might be your LDL and HDL levels. LDL refers to low density lip-protein and HDL refers to high level lipoprotein.

Lipo-proteins are responsible for transporting cholesterol particles throughout your body and makes up 60–70% of all blood lipoproteins. The accumulation of plaque in arteries is frequently referred to as "bad" cholesterol. High cholesterol, which is carried by LDL lipoproteins, is linked to a higher risk of heart disease. In actuality, the risk increases with level.

It is not the size of these particles but the number of them. the higher the number, higher the risk of having heart diseases.

On the other hand, HDL, is referred to as good cholesterol. HDL trafers extra cholesterol from your body to the liver where it is either used or excreted. Some research has shown that HDL prevents the pile up of plaques in your arteries.

Statin drugs are shrinking your brain, main cause of dementia

"Statin drugs are the most dangerous and useless drugs ever invented. Please remember that 90-92% of your brain is built from cholestrol. Every statin drug you take shrinks your brain a little more", says Dr. Leonard Coldwell.

These drugs are recommended to people with high cholesterol levels which later leaves them a higher risk of dementia.

Dr. Leonard recommends having a banana every morning on an empty stomach. He urges people to not try to fix or cure their body but to just help the body cure itself.