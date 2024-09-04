No More Glasses? India Approves 'PresVu' Eye Drops That Will Eliminate Use Of Specs In Adults; Know What Is Presbyopia

Canva

Good news for people using glasses. New PresVu eye drops, developed by Mumbai-based Entod Pharmaceuticals has been approved by The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). This is a significant development in medicine since these drops will become the first of its kind drops that will help eliminate eyeglasses.

These drops have been specially developed for people who have presbyopia, an eye-related condition that affects those above the age of 40, according to Network 18.

More about PresVu

Starting in the first week of October, pharmacies will sell a new type of prescription eye drops called PresVu for Rs 350. These drops are meant for people aged 40 to 55 who have mild to moderate presbyopia (difficulty seeing close objects). The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved PresVu after getting advice from a committee of experts. These eye drops not only help correct vision but also keep the eyes lubricated.

Entod Pharmaceuticals CEO Nikkhil K Masurkar in an interview with News 18 said that the effect of a single drop starts within 15 minutes and lasts for over 6 hours. Further, if the second drop is used within 3 hours hours of the first, thew effect may last longer.

“Till now, there was no medicine-based solution for blurry, near-vision except wearing reading glasses, contact lenses or a few surgical interventions,” Masurkar told the news organisation.

What is presbyopia and how does PresVu help it?

Presbyopia is an age related eye condition where the eye gradually loses the ability to focus on nearby objects. It typically becomes noticeable in people around the age of 40 or older. The condition occurs because the lens inside the eye becomes less flexible over time, making it harder to switch focus from distant to close objects. This affects the day to day life of a person making tasks like reading and working on computers difficult for them.

PresVu eye drops use a special technology called "advanced dynamic buffer" that adapts to the natural pH level of your tears. This helps the drops work effectively and safely, even when used for a long time. These drops are safe since they're to be used on a regular basis, the report said.