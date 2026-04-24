Nita Ambani Steals The Show In Floral Saree, Pearl-Diamond Choker At Time100 Gala In New York

Nita Ambani at Time100 gala | Instagram

When global icons gather, you know the fashion stakes are sky-high, but Indian businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani ensured all eyes were firmly on her at the TIME100 Gala in New York.

Nita Ambani's Time100 desi look

Instead of opting for a conventional couture gown, Nita stayed rooted in Indian craftsmanship, stepping onto the international red carpet in a stunning handwoven saree. The six-yard ensemble featured intricate floral motifs in soft aqua blue, blush pink, and gold tones set against a rich black base. A broad golden brocade border framed the saree beautifully, while the heavily detailed pallu added a regal finish as it flowed gracefully over her shoulder.

Her back blouse complemented the saree perfectly, adorned with delicate colourful thread embroidery. Designed with a wide boat neckline, half sleeves, and a tailored cropped fit, it balanced tradition with a modern silhouette.

Jewellery, as always, was where Nita made a powerful statement. She accessorised with a multi-strand pearl choker adorned with kundan detailing at the centre, paired with matching pearl drop earrings studded with diamonds. Stacked diamond bracelets and a statement ring added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the look.

Her beauty choices leaned towards understated elegance. A glowing dewy base, softly flushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, and a glossy mauve-pink lip created a refined finish. A small black bindi added a classic touch, while her side-parted, softly waved hair completed the ensemble effortlessly.

A big moment for India

Beyond fashion, the evening also marked a significant moment. Nita Ambani, alongside TIME CEO Jessica Sibley, unveiled TIME100 NEXT India, the first global expansion of the platform celebrating emerging leaders. The initiative will spotlight 100 rising changemakers across fields, with its inaugural event set to take place in Mumbai later this year at the NMACC.