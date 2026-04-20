Nita Ambani Dons Massive Gold Jewellery With 'Lord Shiva & Lord Krishna' Figure For Mukesh Ambani's 66th Birthday In Mumbai

NIta Ambani's look for Mukesh Ambani birthday | Instagram

When it comes to making a statement in a saree, businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani never misses. At Mukesh Ambani’s 66th birthday celebrations on April 19 in Mumbai, the spotlight wasn’t just on the occasion; it was firmly on her stunning, spiritually inspired look.

The Ambani family marked the special day with a visit to the city's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple, turning it into a moment of elegance meets devotion. And for the occasion, Nita chose an outfit that felt both festive and deeply rooted in Indian heritage.

Decoding Nita's traditional look

Draped in a rich red saree, Nita kept things timeless yet regal. The classic six yards featured delicate handwoven floral motifs that added texture without overpowering the look. Paired with a coordinated blouse, the silhouette remained traditional, letting her accessories do most of the talking.

Known for her love of statement diamonds and emeralds, Nita switched gears this time, embracing a more heritage-inspired aesthetic with gold taking centre stage. She adorned herself with a massive gold necklace crafted with multiple coin-like medallions, each intricately designed with carvings of Hindu deities.

The highlight of the neckpiece was a larger central medallion featuring Lord Shiva, making it not just a fashion piece but a symbol of faith. Complementing it were statement earrings adorned with an image of Shrinathji, an embodiment of Lord Krishna in child form. To round off the ensemble, Nita opted for stacked red-and-gold bangles and a sparkling diamond ring, adding just the right amount of contrast.

Her makeup was kept soft and elegant with a dewy base, kohl-lined eyes, a hint of eyeliner, nude lips, and a classic red bindi that tied everything together seamlessly. Her hair was styled in loose, soft waves, framing her face and letting the jewellery remain the focal point.