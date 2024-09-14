Nisha’s Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Writes About Her Divine Odyssey During Ganeshotsav

Many moons ago when I was still dating my husband I hopped in from Paris to meet him splat bang in the midst of Ganpati celebrations on the streets. As we wended our way from the airport to my aunt's home I made him stop en route to photograph the magical pageantry of some urchins dancing — legs in the air in every direction yowling in joy! ‘Ganpati Bappa Moriya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar ya!’ I found myself dancing with them to the utter amusement of the man who is now my husband! So many Mumbaikars complain about the noise and the traffic, but for me that initial allure of the joie de vivre of this festival is only enhanced over the years.

Nostalgic flavour

Everyone seems to be engaged in it so the term has lost usage, but earlier they used to term it 'jetsetting'! Earlier this week after a spell of such travel, I landed back and plonked into the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi ambiance. First stop, a darshan at Tina Ambani and sister Bhavna Motivala's beautifully ornate Ganpati installation. Appropriately, two feet high majestic silver elephants decorated the entrance passage. A joyful meeting with Tina lent warmth as we reminisced our acquaintance for well over the past 25 years as we indulged in festive fare! To me she looks as lovely as then, and our mutual affection only adds to the charm. But we could spend just a brief interlude, as my 'darshan' invitation list was a longish scroll.

Immersed in bhakti

We were to be at Seema Singh's ceremonial aarti and glad to make it as she was waiting for us to get the conch shells blowing devoutly. Joyful bhajans, prasad, hugs, wishes later our finale, as every year, was at my dearest friend Neenu's (Neena Advani) puja.

Bhajan vibes

The Ganpati spirit has endured through the week and another memorable celebration of our favourite elephant deity was Manju Lodha's splendoured annual Ganpati at Lodha Park. Manju took me by hand up to the stage to belt out bhajans and aarti in full religious fervour in a duet with her! We sang with gusto albeit off key!

Sweets and more

Prasad and sweets took precedence over savouries arrayed in every home we visited and I felt I won't be able to look at food for some days to come. After the obeisance to 'Gannu Bappa' at couturier Esha Amin's, sat with her, chatting over her well-being, as she is expecting her first born in December.

Homey affair

Rima Jain's Ganpati was a very homey affair with fond family favourites celebrating over delectable home cuisine and actor Aadar Jain being affectionately hospitable to all! His lovely fiancée Alekha looked like a dainty sylph as she busily partook in the arrangements. Rima has the magnetism of her uncle Shammi Kapoor who I had the fortune of having a magical rapport with. I felt nearly teary eyed as I chatted with her — remembering his fondness for me! And once again we sang in religious fervour invoking the benedictions of the God that heralds all auspicious boding into our lives! And so the Lord of benign beginnings brought in the aegis of festivals that will follow.