Nirmala Sitharaman Offers Prayers At Shri Mata Jayanti Shaktipeetha In Meghalaya; Know The Temple's Significance

Nirmala Sitharaman Offers Prayers At Shri Mata Jayanti Shaktipeetha In Meghalaya |

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the revered ancient Shri Mata Jayanti Shaktipeetha, also known as the Nartiang Durga Temple in Meghalaya, and offered prayers at the sacred shrine. The visit drew attention to one of the lesser-known yet spiritually significant Shaktipeethas associated with the worship of Goddess Shakti. She visited the temple on June 19, 2026, after her two-day visit to Meghalaya.

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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Meghalaya

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Shri Maa Jayantee Temple in Nartiang, West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, and offered prayers to Goddess Jayanti. The temple, believed to be over 600 years old, is widely recognised as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and reflects Meghalaya’s rich spiritual, cultural and historical heritage. The centuries-old shrine is one of the 51 sacred Shakti Peethas and holds deep mythological and cultural significance in the region. The Finance Minister also visited the Monoliths Heritage Site at Nartiang.

Inaugurated the Jowai-Nartiang-Kdiap-Khanduli road project

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the Jowai-Nartiang-Kdiap-Khanduli road project, spanning 59.955 kilometres in Meghalaya. The project, funded by the New Development Bank at a cost of about Rs 59.48 crore, was inaugurated on Saturday, June 20, 2026. After the inauguration, she also interacted with students of Kiang Nangbah Government College, Jowai.

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About Shri Mata Jayanti

The Shri Mata Jayanti Temple is located in the Jaintia Hills region of Meghalaya. It is regarded as one of the 51 Shaktipeethas spread across the Indian subcontinent. According to Hindu mythology, the Shaktipeethas were formed at places where parts of Goddess Sati's body fell after Lord Shiva carried her mortal remains across the universe in grief. These sites are considered highly sacred by devotees of the Divine Mother.

Significance

The Shri Mata Jayanti Shaktipeetha is believed to mark the spot where the left thigh of Goddess Sati fell. As a result, the temple holds immense religious importance and attracts pilgrims from different parts of the country. The presiding deity is worshipped as Goddess Jayanti, while Lord Shiva is revered here in the form of Kramadishwar Bhairava.

Surrounded by the picturesque landscapes of Meghalaya, the temple offers a serene spiritual atmosphere. The shrine becomes especially vibrant during major Hindu festivals, when devotees gather to seek blessings and participate in religious rituals and prayers.