Nidhhi Agerwal Visits Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple: Everything You Need To Know About The Third Jyotirlinga Dedicated To Baba Mahakal

Celebrities and politicians often visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek Baba Mahakaal’s blessings. Actress Nidhi Agerwal, who is known for her films like Munna Michael, Hari Hara Verry Mallu, The Raja Saab, and others, visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, March 12, 2026. The actress also attended the Bhasma Aarti. Keep on reading to know about the third Jyotirlinga.

Actress Niddhi Agerwal visited Mahakaleshwar Temple

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal was seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple on the morning of Thursday, March 12, 2026. While talking to ANI, she said, "I am very happy, I am a great devotee of Lord Shiva. I am coming here for the second time..." The actress also attended the Bhasm Aarti.

About Mahakaleshwar Temple

Mahakaleshwar Temple is widely known as the third Jyotirlinga. The temple’s presiding deity, Lord Mahakaleshwar, is believed to be self-manifested (Swayambhu), making it particularly sacred among followers of Hinduism. Devotees from across the country visit the shrine throughout the year to seek blessings, especially during major festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva. Mahakaleshwar Temple is situated on the banks of the Kshipra River.

Baba Mahakaal's idol faces in the South direction

Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain is the third Jyotirlinga, and it is famous for being the only Dakshinamukhi Jyotirlinga among the 12 Jyotirlingas, meaning it faces the South direction. Why is the temple considered so unique and sacred? It is because in Hindu tradition, the south direction is associated with Lord Yamaraj, the god of death. The south-facing orientation signifies that Lord Mahakaleshwar (Mahakaal) is the master of death and time (Kaal), protecting his devotees from premature death.

About Bhasma Aarti: Traditionally involved ashes of the dead

Bhasma Aarti is a sacred pre-dawn Hindu ritual which is performed in Mahakaleshwar Temple. The Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain traditionally symbolised the use of ashes from cremation grounds to represent the cycle of life and death, and detachment. While ancient legends suggest it involved ashes of the dead, current practices involve consecrated, sacred ash primarily made from burning cow dung.