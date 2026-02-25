Ambani Family Visit Shri Eklingji Prabhu Mandir: Get To Know What's Special About This Temple In Rajasthan Dedicated To Lord Shiva

The Ambani family, including Mukesh, Anant, Isha and Radhika, visited Shri Eklingji Prabhu Mandir in Rajasthan, drawing attention to one of the state’s most revered and historic temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. The revered temple is located near Udaipur. Eklingji Temple is not just a place of worship but also a symbol of deep-rooted royal tradition and spiritual legacy.

India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, along with his daughter Isha Ambani, son Anant Ambani, and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, recently visited Eklingji Mahadev Temple, which is situated in Kailashpuri town in Udaipur district of Rajasthan. The temple is located approximately 22 km north of Udaipur city. The family was in Nathdwara to celebrate Mukesh Ambani's mother, Kokilaben Ambani's, 92nd birthday.

About Eklingji Temple

Eklingji Temple was built in the 8th century by Bappa Rawal, the founder of the Mewar Dynasty. Lord Eklingji is a form of Lord Shiva, and it is regarded as the ruling deity of Mewar, and the Maharana of Udaipur traditionally considers himself the deity’s representative rather than the ruler. This unique belief adds to the shrine’s cultural and spiritual importance.

Eklingji Temple architecture

The temple, which was built in 734 AD, is primarily made of white marble and sandstone. One of the most striking features of the temple is its four-faced black marble idol of Lord Shiva, which represents Lord Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, and Surya. The intricate carvings, grand architecture, and detailed craftsmanship reflect classic Rajputana style. The temple complex comprises over 100 smaller shrines dedicated to various deities, making it a significant pilgrimage site for devotees across India. The complex of the temple consists of 108 temples, which were rebuilt from ruins.

Eklingji Temple on Maha Shivratri

Eklingji Temple is visited by Lord Shiva devotees all year, but the atmosphere becomes more vibrant during Maha Shivratri and Mondays, which are considered auspicious for Lord Shiva’s worship. Devotees offer prayers, milk, flowers, and perform abhishek rituals seeking blessings for prosperity and protection.

