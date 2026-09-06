Nicobarese Cultural Continuity Enters UNESCO Tentative List; Know Why It Matters?

Andaman and Nicobar Islands |

The cultural heritage of the Nicobarese community has received international attention after ‘Nicobarese Cultural Continuity in Central Group of Nicobar Islands’ was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List. The inclusion highlights the unique traditions, cultural practices and deep connection with the island landscape maintained by the indigenous community over generations.

‘Nicobarese Cultural Continuity’ added to UNESCO Tentative List

In a new development after CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the UNESCO nomination of the historic Ahom capital, featuring Rang Ghar and ancient monuments, Nicobarese Cultural Continuity in the Central Group of Nicobar Islands is now added to India’s Tentative List of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre.

The development was welcomed by the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO, which said the inclusion by the UNESCO World Heritage Centre represents a significant recognition of India’s rich cultural and natural heritage. The proposed property covers the colonial penal settlement of Andaman Islands, the Central Group of Nicobar Islands, also known as the Nancowrie Group, comprising seven islands including Trinket, Katchal, Chowra, Teressa, Kamorta, Bompoka and Nancowrie.

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Significance

The Central Nicobar Islands are home to communities whose cultural identity is closely linked to their environment, traditional knowledge and social practices. The Nicobarese have developed ways of living that reflect their understanding of the islands’ forests, coastline and surrounding marine ecosystem.

Why is the UNESCO listing important?

The site has not been declared a World Heritage Site; however, being included on the Tentative List is an important step towards possible UNESCO World Heritage recognition. Countries first place sites on their Tentative Lists before potentially submitting them for formal nomination and evaluation.

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The recognition is significant because it places greater focus on living indigenous heritage, rather than only monuments or archaeological remains. Cultural continuity refers to the way traditions, knowledge, customs and community practices continue to be passed from one generation to another.

The Nicobarese cultural landscape also demonstrates the relationship between people and their natural surroundings. Traditional knowledge related to local resources, community life and the island environment forms an important part of this heritage.