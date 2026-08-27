Nepal Travel Alert: Flash Floods Disrupt Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Route; What Travellers Need To Know Before Visiting The Country

Flash Floods Disrupt Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Route |

Nepal has witnessed a flash flood disaster on Wednesday, which has claimed hundreds of lives and caused massive destruction to infrastructure in the region. While close to 400 pilgrims, among whom 108 are Indians undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a sacred high-altitude pilgrimage site consisting of Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar in Tibet, revered by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Bon followers, have lost contact.

The recent disaster conditions have affected routes in parts of the Himalayan region, highlighting the need for travellers to remain cautious while planning journeys during the monsoon season.

Kailash Mansarovar affected

On Wednesday, a flash flood occurred in Nepal, which not only disrupted routines, damaged properties but also took over hundreds of lives. Due to that, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is also affected. According to preliminary data released by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), 384 travellers were scheduled to cross into Tibet on Wednesday for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, but they have been out of contact in the Rasuwagadhi border area.

However, on Thursday, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal updated that Indian nationals were rescued in Nepal. Twenty-one Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu, who travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, have been rescued in Nepal.

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About Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

The Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage is a challenging high-altitude journey that passes through remote and mountainous terrain. The flash flood that occurred in Nepal has affected Tibet as well. The preliminary information suggests that a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Tibetan territory may have triggered an avalanche that led to the devastating flash flood in Nepal's Bhote River. Due to the ongoing situation, travellers should avoid travelling to the country. It is advisable to avoid travelling through affected areas.

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Avoid travelling for now

However, there is no formal order from the Government of Nepal or the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) cancelling the Yatra yet. However, there are reports of departures for the Yatra being halted for the next 48-72 hours out of safety concerns.

The Ministry of External Affairs chose 1,000 Indian pilgrims for its officially arranged Kailash Mansarovar Yatra this year. The Yatra for Kailash Mansarovar is undertaken by the pilgrims via two paths - Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim.