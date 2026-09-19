Nepal Government Declares Janaki Temple A Protected Monument Zone; Why It Matters

Nepal Government Declares Janaki Temple A Protected Monument Zone | Canva

The Nepal government has declared the historic Janaki Temple in Janakpur a protected monument zone, underlining the cultural, religious and historical importance of one of the country’s most prominent heritage sites. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Cabinet made the declaration under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act, 1956.

Nepal declares Janaki Temple a historical site

The government of Nepal has declared the Janaki Temple a protected monument zone. The declaration was made under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act, 1956, according to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation. Ministry Secretary Mukunda Prasad Niraula said the monument zone was declared by defining its four boundaries. The ministry informed the public about the decision by publishing a notice in Nepal Gazette.

Temple’s religious significance

Located in Janakpur in Madhesh Province, the Janaki Temple is traditionally associated with Goddess Sita, who is revered as Janaki. The temple is an important pilgrimage destination for devotees from Nepal, India and other parts of South Asia.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Goal of listing the temple as a UNESCO site

The decision to designate the temple and its surrounding area as a protected monument zone is aimed at strengthening the preservation and management of the heritage site. Such protection can help regulate activities around the monument while supporting efforts to safeguard its architectural and cultural character. Nepal has set a goal of listing the Janaki Temple as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

About Janaki Temple

The Janaki Temple was built in the 19th century. It is known for its distinctive architectural style, featuring ornate domes, arches and intricate decorative elements. The white-coloured structure is also popularly known as the Nau Lakha Mandir, earned its nickname because its construction is believed to cost nine lakh rupees.

Janakpur holds a special place in the Ramayana tradition and is widely identified with the ancient city of Mithila. According to Hindu tradition, Sita was born in Mithila and married Lord Ram in Janakpur. The city therefore attracts pilgrims throughout the year, with large gatherings during festivals such as Vivah Panchami.

The Janaki Temple remains a major symbol of Nepal’s cultural heritage and its longstanding religious and cultural connections with the wider Mithila region.