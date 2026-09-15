Hartalika Teej In Nepal: Pashupatinath Temple Witnesses Grand Festive Celebrations With Regional Fervour

Pashupatinath Temple Witnesses Grand Festive Celebrations With Regional Fervour | X

Hartalika Teej was celebrated with religious fervour in Nepal on Friday, September 15, as thousands of women gathered at the revered Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu to offer prayers and observe the auspicious festival. The celebrations brought together devotees dressed in traditional attire, creating a vibrant festive atmosphere around one of Nepal’s most important Hindu pilgrimage sites.

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Hartalika Teej celebrations at Pashupatinath

Hartalika Teej was celebrated across Nepal with women observing fasts and offering prayers at Pashupatinath Temple. The temple dedicated Lord Pashupatinath witnesses thousands of devotees. For them, 4,00 security personnel and 855 volunteers were deployed. Vibrant visuals from Kathmandu show thousands of women dressed in traditional red attire celebrating the Haritalika Teej festival at the revered Pashupatinath Temple. Devotees gathered to sing, dance, and offer special prayers for marital bliss, family well-being, and prosperity.

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Significance of Hartalika Teej

Hartalika Teej is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva and is traditionally observed by women seeking marital happiness, the well-being of their husbands and family prosperity. The festival also holds deep cultural significance, with women coming together to sing traditional songs, perform dances and participate in rituals.

At the Pashupatinath Temple, devotees began arriving early to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Many women were seen dressed in red sarees and traditional jewellery, while some carried offerings for the deity. The temple premises and surrounding areas witnessed a steady flow of devotees throughout the celebrations.

Teej rituals and traditions

The festival is particularly significant in Nepal, where Teej is observed with distinctive regional traditions and great enthusiasm. Women often observe a fast as part of the festivities and visit Shiva temples to offer prayers. The day also provides an opportunity for women to come together and celebrate their shared cultural and religious traditions.

Festive atmosphere in Kathmandu

The grand gathering at Pashupatinath added to the festive spirit in Kathmandu, with devotional activities and traditional celebrations continuing through the day. The iconic temple, situated on the banks of the Bagmati River, became a focal point for devotees observing the festival.