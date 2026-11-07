Nepal Celebrates Kaag Tihar, Paying Tribute To Crows As Messengers Of Yama Ahead Of Diwali |

Nepal is celebrating Kaag Tihar, the first day of the five-day Tihar festival, on Saturday, November 7, 2026, by worshipping crows and offering them food as a mark of respect. It is observed during the Hindu festival of Tihar, also known as Yamapanchak. The day is dedicated to crows, which are traditionally regarded as messengers of Yamraj, the Hindu god of death.

Kaag Tihar 2026

Kaag Tihar or Kag Tihar is the first day of the five-day Hindu festival of Tihar (also known as Yamapanchak or Deepawali), which is celebrated primarily in Nepal. It is being celebrated on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

On this occasion, devotees place food offerings, including rice, grains, sweets and other delicacies, on rooftops, courtyards and open spaces for crows. The ritual is performed to honour the birds and seek protection from misfortune, sorrow and negative news. According to Hindu beliefs, crows and ravens are believed to carry messages between the living and the realm of the dead.

Significance of Kaag Tihar

Kaag Tihar holds cultural and religious significance in Nepal. Crows are considered important messengers of Yamraj, and their presence is associated with communication, warnings and news. Offering food to them is believed to please the deity and bring peace and prosperity to households. On this day, people wake up early in the morning and offer grains, seeds, rice and sweets on rooftops, windowsills or open outdoor spaces for crows to eat.

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Five days of Tihar festival

Tihar is one of Nepal's most widely celebrated festivals and is often compared to India's Diwali celebrations. The five-day festival begins with Kaag Tihar, followed by Kukur Tihar, which is dedicated to dogs, and Gai Tihar and Lakshmi Puja, during which cows and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped.

The fourth day is observed through Govardhan Puja or Mha Puja, and the festival concludes with Bhai Tika (Bhai Dooj), celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.

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