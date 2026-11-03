Nepal Helicopter Collision Near Everest Base Camp Caught On Camera, Indian Tourist Killed, 3 Injured

An Indian national was killed and three others were injured after two helicopters collided while attempting to land at a helipad near Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal's Solukhumbu district on Tuesday morning, November 3. The incident took place at around 8:11 am local time at the Pheriche helipad, involving helicopters operated by private aviation companies Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty.

The deceased was identified as 47-year-old Indian national Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu, who was travelling aboard the Fishtail Air helicopter. Another passenger, identified as Shailesh Krishna Patel, a 49-year-old New Zealand citizen of Indian origin, was injured in the collision.

Both helicopter pilots, Rabindra Prajapati of Fishtail Air and Prajwal KC of Air Dynasty, also sustained injuries and were taken to Kathmandu for medical treatment, according to reports.

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The collision was captured on video, with footage showing the two helicopters approaching the helipad before their rotor blades struck each other, sending the aircraft crashing onto the snow-covered ground.

What Happened At The Pheriche Helipad?

According to Nepalese authorities, the collision occurred at approximately 8:11 am at the Pheriche helipad in Ward 4 of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality in Solukhumbu district.

The helicopters, operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty, were approaching the helipad when their rotor blades came into contact during the landing manoeuvre. The impact caused the aircraft to crash at the high-altitude landing site.

Pheriche is located in the Everest region, around 150 km northeast of Kathmandu, and serves as an important stop for trekkers, climbers and tourists travelling towards Mount Everest Base Camp.

Who Was Killed In The Nepal Helicopter Crash?

The deceased was identified as Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu, a 47-year-old Indian national who was aboard the Fishtail Air helicopter.

His body was taken to a hospital in Lukla following the accident. Reports identified him as an Indian tourist travelling in the Everest region.

Another passenger aboard the same helicopter, Shailesh Krishna Patel, a 49-year-old New Zealand citizen of Indian origin, sustained injuries in the collision.

Patel was airlifted to Mediciti Hospital in Kathmandu by a Prabhu Helicopter for further treatment.

Helicopter Pilots Also Injured In Collision

The two pilots involved in the incident also sustained injuries.

Rabindra Prajapati, who was operating the Fishtail Air helicopter, and Prajwal KC, who was flying the Air Dynasty helicopter, were injured in the collision and taken to Kathmandu for medical attention.

Initial reports said the helicopters belonged to the two private operators, Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty. The exact number of people aboard both aircraft and the full extent of the injuries were not immediately available in the initial reports.

Nepal Helicopter Collision Caught On Camera

Footage of the incident has circulated widely on social media, showing the two helicopters approaching the snow-covered Pheriche helipad before their rotor blades appear to strike each other.

The collision is followed by a sudden impact, with one helicopter crashing onto the snowy ground and a cloud of snow and debris rising from the site. People standing nearby can be seen running away as the aircraft come down.

The visuals also show people approaching the wreckage after the impact. The footage has drawn attention to the dangers of helicopter operations in the high-altitude Himalayan region.

Investigation Underway Into Helicopter Collision

Authorities in Nepal have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances that led to the collision.

The District Police Office in Solukhumbu and the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal are gathering details about the incident. An investigative team has also been sent to examine the wreckage and determine the sequence of events leading to the crash.

The exact cause of the collision, including whether communication or coordination issues played a role, has not yet been established.

Why Helicopter Operations Are Crucial In The Everest Region

Helicopters are widely used in Nepal's Himalayan region to transport tourists, climbers and essential supplies, as well as to conduct emergency evacuations and rescue operations.

Pheriche is a frequently used stop for aircraft operating in the Everest region, particularly during the trekking season. The challenging terrain, high altitude and changing weather conditions make aviation operations in the area particularly demanding.

The collision has once again brought attention to aviation safety in one of the world's busiest mountaineering and trekking destinations.