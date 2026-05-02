Need A Cool Break? 7 Indian Destinations Under 20°C For The Perfect May Escape

Leh, Ladakh

Temperature: 12°C

Set against stark brown mountains and bright blue skies, Leh is one of India's most dramatic travel destinations. Known for its Buddhist culture, prayer flags and rugged beauty it is ideal for those who love road trips and high-altitude adventures. The town itself has charming cafés, local markets and ancient sites.

​The most iconic attraction here is Pangong Tso, a breathtaking lake famous for its shades of blue. Visitors also flock to Shanti Stupa for panoramic sunset views over town.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Temperature: 19°C

Nestled in the eastern Himalayas, Tawang is where spirituality meets stunning landscapes.

The winding roads leading here are lined with waterfalls, mountain passes and misty valleys. It remains one of Northeast India’s most magical destinations.

​Its crown jewel is Tawang Monastery, the largest monastery in India and a serene symbol of Tibetan Buddhist heritage. Snow lovers also admire the scenic Sela Pass.

​Aizawl, Mizoram

Temperature: 18°C

Spread across ridges and rolling hills, Aizawl offers a peaceful and refreshing retreat unlike crowded tourist hotspots. The city is known for its cleanliness, welcoming people and scenic viewpoints. It also gives visitors a glimpse into the unique culture of Mizoram.

​A must visit landmark is Durtlang Hills, where you can enjoy sweeping views of the city and surrounding valleys. Another favourite is Solomon’s Temple, a celestial whisper etched in stone.

Auli, Uttarakhand

Temperature: 19°C

Auli is famous for snowy slopes, pine forests and sweeping Himalayan views. During winter, it transforms into one of India’s top skiing destinations, while summer brings green meadows and pleasant weather. It is a year-round favourite for nature lovers.

​The iconic skiing destination is also a place to experience Auli Ropeway, ​one of Asia’s longest cable car rides, offering spectacular views of peaks like Nanda Devi. The nearby Gorson Bugyal is equally stunning.

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Temperature: 13°C

Gulmarg is a dream destination of green meadows in summer and deep snow in winter. Surrounding by pine forest and majestic mountain peaks. It is golf enthusiasts dream, get ready to tee off amidst breathtaking scenery at the Gulmarg Golf Course. Soaring 2,650 meters above sea level, this course isn't just challenging, it's the highest green course in the entire world.

Its star attraction is the Gulmarg Gondola, one of the world’s highest cable cars carring visitors to snowy heights with jaw-dropping views.

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Temperature: -1°C

Remote, raw and unforgettable, Spiti Valley is for travellers who want dramatic landscapes and silence. The region is dotted with tiny villages, ancient monasteries and roads that feel like an expedition.

The iconic stop is Key Monastery, perched dramatically on a hilltop and overlooking the valley. Travellers also need to visit Chandra Taal lake for camping and stargazing.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Temperature: 16°C

Darjeeling remains one of the most beloved hill stations, known for it’s tea gardens, colonial history and the views of Mount Kanchenjunga. The cool air, toy train rides and café culture make it a deal for a relaxed holiday.

No visit is complete without the sunrise at Tiger Hill, where the first light paints the Himalayas golden. Another classic attraction is the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO recognised toy train journey.