Navratri Day 8, Maa Mahagauri Devi; Colour, Significance, Bhog And More

Navadurga or the nine forms of Devi Durga, depict different aspects of the Adishakti. On Navratri, the festival dedicated to Maa Durga, there is a day dedicated to each of the nine incarnations of Devi. On the eighth day of the festival, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped. Depicted with four hands and carrying a trident and a drum, the goddess rides a bull.

Goddess Mahagauri has a white and bright complexion like the moon, much like the conch, moon and jasmine flowers. The devi wears white clothes and rides a bull, which is why she's known by the names Shwetambardhara and Vrisharudha, respectively. Her other name is Shambhavi, as she bestows bliss and happiness on her devotees.

Nine days, nine avatars

Chaitra Navratri, observed in the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, marks the first day of the Vikram Samvat, the Hindu New Year. It is celebrated in the month of March or April as per the Gregorian calendar. The festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her various forms is celebrated four times a year, but the one in the month of Chaitra (March-April) and the other in Ashwin month (September-October) are considered significant.

The nine avatars of Maa Durga are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri, also known as Navadurga.

Who's Maa Mahagauri?

The word Mahagauri translates to 'extremely fair' symbolising the goddess' radiant and fair appearance. The legend goes that Goddess Parvati underwent intense penance to win Lord Shiva's affection. Pleased with her devotion, Lord Shiva accepted her as his consort, and subsequently married her. However, due to her prolonged sadhana, her body colour turned dark.

Parvati decided to perform severe penance to Brahma to get back her complexion.

Brahma asked Parvati to slay demons Shumbha and Nishumbha and asked her to take a bath in the Ganga river in Himalaya. After taking the bath, Parvati emerges from the river with a golden complexion, wearing white garments and came to be called Mahagauri.

Mahagauri dresses up in white clothes and ornaments and has four arms. She carries a trident and tambourine in two arms, and the other two arms are in Abhaya and Varada mudra. Riding a bull, she controls the planet Rahu.

Navratri Day 8 colour

Pink is a symbol of compassion, harmony, and love, which is associated with Day eight of Shardiya Navratri. On this day, Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped. She signifies purity and beauty.

Navratri Bhog For Maa Mahagauri

A prasad of coconut is offered to Maa Mahagauri. Desserts made of coconut can also be offered to the Devi. On Day 8 of Navratri, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped.

Navratri 2024: Maa Mahagauri Mantra

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ गौरी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Translate: The goddess who is situated in the form of Maa Gauri in all beings. "Obeisance to her, Obeisance to her, Obeisance to her!"

श्वेते वृषेसमारूढा श्वेताम्बरधरा शुचिः। महागौरी शुभं दद्यान्महादेव प्रमोददा॥

Translate: She is clean and riding on a white bull and wearing white clothes. May Mahagauri bestow auspiciousness and delight upon Mahadeva